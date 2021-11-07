CHICKASHA — Matt Lund rushed for 297 yards and 5 touchdowns as Elgin closed its 2021 football campaign with a 49-27 win over Chickasha on Friday night.

Although the Owls were already eliminated from playoff contention, the win propelled Elgin to a 5th-place finish in District 4A-1.

Lund scored three times in the first quarter to put Elgin up 21-0. Chickasha roared back behind Ma'lek Murphy and tied the game in the 3rd quarter. But touchdown runs by Lund, quarterback Tres Lorah and senior guard Rylan Hitt closed things out.

