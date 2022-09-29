Once again the area spotlight will shine on Elgin Friday as the Owls really step up in the big leagues when perennial 5A power Ardmore comes to Fighting Owls Stadium for a key District 5A-1 showdown.
There are some other interesting matchups this week with Lawton High School making the 200-mile drive to face Ponca City and Eisenhower visiting Oklahoma City McGuinness, both of those games being on Friday. Also Friday, MacArthur hosts Altus with a Homecoming celebration set for the Highlanders.
Cache gets the schedule going by hitting the road to face Oklahoma City Southeast in a non-district contest tonight.
While numerous area teams enter this week with dandy records, even the old prognosticator is feeling upbeat after going 17-2 last week to boost the season record to 53-12, a respectable 81.5 percent.
But there are some tough games to pick this week and that will continue as the season evolves.
It’s hard to find a game tougher to nail down than the Ardmore at Elgin game which should give Owls fans a better look at just how they stack up against a historically-strong Ardmore crew under veteran coach Josh Newby.
The Tigers scored 56 points last week, however, the defense gave up 60 in a loss to Noble. The trigger man for the Tigers is Cal Swanson who accounted for seven TDs last week, five through the air and two more on the ground. Swanson has a quick release and some good receivers but he has endured good and bad games.
Eisenhower played Ardmore tough before falling, 33-20, on Week Zero. The Tigers lost to 4A Ada, 35-18; beat Shawnee, 28-14; and lost to Noble, 60-56. One advantage is that Ardmore has switched from the tough-to-defend Flexbone to a spread offense and some coaches that have seen the Tigers say that Swanson is still adjusting to the new offense.
Ike put a great deal of pressure on Swanson to make quick decisions and knowing how aggressive the Owls have been on defense in their 4-0 start, that seems to be a good start to slowing down the Tigers.
What will be another key is how effective will the Elgin offense be this week? While they haven’t been tested like they will be Friday, the Owls have a solid offensive line, two very talented backs, some good receivers and a quarterback who has grown up in a house with a dad who is a former coach and knows the game as well as anyone. He has a quick release and threw some strikes against El Reno last week.
But that was El Reno and this is Ardmore.
Will this be a high-scoring game? We don’t think so, we see a more deliberate pace and a tight game until the final whistle. Our pick is simple, ride those wings: ELGIN 33, Ardmore 27.
Here are the remainder of this week’s picks and remember, the home teams are in all-capital letters:
OC SOUTHEAST 32, Cache 26—Southeast is 3-1 but when it got against Piedmont it suffered an overwhelming setback. The good thing, this is a non-district game for Cache and with some key players being held out, it will be tough to win on the road.
Lawton High 35, PONCA CITY 14—Tough 200-mile bus ride but Wolverines have too many offensive weapons like Tyrone Amacker and Frank Rowe.
McGUINNESS 28, Eisenhower 20—Eagles are pretty good offensively when Ziaire Walton is on the field. Without him the offense has struggled.
MacARTHUR 48, Altus 14—Highlanders can score as many as they want but Brett Manning will clear the bench early.
MIDWEST CITY 42, Duncan 28—Saw the Bombers earlier in a scrimmage and they have some good skill people. But the Demons are getting better and even with Kris Kouts and Bryson Brooksher running hard, this is another tough assignment.
McLOUD 32, Anadarko 20—Warriors still trying to sustain offensive consistency.
MARLOW 21, Lone Grove 20—Outlaws are at home and they are getting better with each snap.
FREDERICK 27, Little Axe 13—Bombers are always tough at the Bomber Bowl.
Apache 29, HOBART 16—Houston Herrin showed last week he’s a tough quarterback to chase down and rope with more than 240 yards rushing.
Carnegie 20, CORDELL 6—Wildcats showing improvement under new coach Lafe Cruzan.
Empire 40, SNYDER 13—Bulldogs going up, Cyclones struggling.
Walters 26, MANGUM 20—Stacks up as one of the area’s better matchups this week.
Corn Bible 36, MT. VIEW-GOTEBO 28—The Tigers can win this one at home if they can control the ball on offense.
Tipton 46, RYAN 13—Constitution Prediction Rule No. 1; don’t go against Tigers.
Last week: 17-2, 89.5%. Season: 53-12, 81.5%.