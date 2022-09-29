Once again the area spotlight will shine on Elgin Friday as the Owls really step up in the big leagues when perennial 5A power Ardmore comes to Fighting Owls Stadium for a key District 5A-1 showdown.

There are some other interesting matchups this week with Lawton High School making the 200-mile drive to face Ponca City and Eisenhower visiting Oklahoma City McGuinness, both of those games being on Friday. Also Friday, MacArthur hosts Altus with a Homecoming celebration set for the Highlanders.

Recommended for you