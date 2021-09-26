Elk City 56, Elgin 6
;Elgin;Elk City
First Downs;14;8
Rush Att.;38;37
Rush Yds.;127;289
Passing;17-26-2;8-15-1
Pass Yds.;130;149
Total Yds.;257;438
Punts;4-30.0;1-40.0
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;0-0
Pens-Yds.;11-91;11-121
Elk City;21;14;14;7;—;56
Elgin;0;0;0;6;—;6
How they scored:
Elk City — Drake Hughes 50 pass from Corey Culver (kick failed), 11:08, 1st
Elk City — Mason Price 40 run (Garrett Dye run), 5:39, 1st
Elk City — Hughes 23 pass from Culver (Saxon Poole kick), 1:13, 1st
Elk City — Culver 2 run (Poole kick), 11:23, 2nd
Elk City — Dye 20 interception return (Poole kick), 8:05, 2nd
Elk City — Day Day Thompson 1 run (Poole kick), 7:29, 3rd
Elk City — Thompson 2 run (Poole kick), 0:26, 3rd
Elgin — Ricardo Smith 4 run (kick failed), 9:49, 4th
Elk City — Dye 12 run (Poole kick), 5:48, 4th
Individual stats
RUSHING: Elgin — Casey Britton 17-105, Matt Lund 9-13, Treyvon Crabtree 7-6, Smith 3-15, Tres Lorah 2-negative 12.
PASSING: Lorah 17-26-2-130.
RECEIVING: Smith 10-90, Lund 3-7, T. Crabtree 1-14, Michael Adesola 1-10, Austin Elam 1-7, CJ Underwood 1-2.