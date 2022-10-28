Michael Adesola made a diving, finger-tip touchdown reception with just 37 seconds left to lift Elgin to a wild 20-13 District 5A-1 victory over MacArthur before a huge crowd at Cameron Stadium Thursday night.

For much of the game the Highlanders pushed the Elgin defense all over the field but when it counted the most, the Owls stopped one Mac fourth down gamble, then forced a short punt on another and that gave the Elgin offense a spark it hadn’t found often in the first three quarters.

Recommended for you