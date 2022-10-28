Michael Adesola made a diving, finger-tip touchdown reception with just 37 seconds left to lift Elgin to a wild 20-13 District 5A-1 victory over MacArthur before a huge crowd at Cameron Stadium Thursday night.
For much of the game the Highlanders pushed the Elgin defense all over the field but when it counted the most, the Owls stopped one Mac fourth down gamble, then forced a short punt on another and that gave the Elgin offense a spark it hadn’t found often in the first three quarters.
The punt came with Mac facing a 4th-and-26 from its own 15, thanks to a big sack by Elgin’s Jack Anggelly. But the kick traveled just 15 yards, setting the Owls up in prime scoring range at the 30. Matthew Lund was stopped for no gain on first down but on 2-and-10, quarterback Tres Lorah dropped back and fired a deep ball to Adesola.
He had beaten the Mac cornerback on the play but for a moment it looked like the ball might be over his head. However, the junior wide receiver made a dive and just caught the ball on his fingertips for a touchdown that set off a huge celebration on the Elgin side. Gabe Dittmeyer drilled the PAT and the Owls led, 20-13 with 32 seconds left.
“That was an amazing catch; full extension and just hauled it in,” Elgin Head Coach Chalmer Wyattt said. “Tres did a great job putting that ball the only place it could be.”
After the ensuing kickoff, Mac made it to the 48 before facing the final play of the game when a pass attempt fell short ending what proved to be the type of game most fans expected.
Ironically the Owls’ last two drives were their best of the game after Mac’s defense had thwarted numerous Elgin possessions in the physical contest. But after Mac was stopped at the Elgin 20, the Owls marched the 80 yards to score on 12 plays.
Ritson Meyer had a clutch 26-yard run to get the Owls out of the hole, then Lorah and Adesola connected on a 27-yard completion to set up a first down at the Mac 17.
“They had been coming down vacating the middle of the field, so we ran a different route on that play to try and take the grass we thought was open,” Wyatt said. Michael got inside his defender and we were able to move the chains and set up that first score.”
It took four plays to punch the ball into the end zone with Lorah getting the honors on a 4th-and-1 from the 8-yard-line. Ditmeyer banged home that PAT to knot the score and with 2:51 remaining it appeared the two teams might have to settle this in overtime.
“We’ve been using that play some with a back and a tight end leading the way,” Wyatt said. “We just tell Tres to find a crease and just run downhill and he did a great job keeping his legs moving and found a way to score.”
Then Elgin defense rose to the occasion, getting a big sack and forcing Mac to punt on a 4th-and-26 from its own 15. That’s when the short punt set the stage for the final hectic seconds.
Mac was able to gash the Elgin defense on the ground most of the night as Jeremy Hutchinson and several other backs took turns running behind the Highlanders’ offensive line. Hutchinson wound up with 101 yards and several other backs were successful on numerous runs.
But after two good drives the Highlanders had to settle for field goals and that left the door wide open for the Owls to hang around until its offense came to life.
Matt Aguilar kicked a 30-yard field goal at the 3:11 mark of the first half after a dandy 73-yard drive that took 16 plays.
The Owls, though, got the lead in a hurry when Matthew Lund broke through a huge hole on the counter and raced 61 to score. That PAT was blocked.
Mac got in front when it recovered a punt after it touched the ankle of an Elgin gunner who was down trying to block. It took Mac seven plays to score with Hutchinson getting the final three and Aguilar tacked on the PAT for a 10-6 lead with 5:37 left in the half.
The Highlanders seemed ready to take command after receiving the second-half kickoff, driving to a first down at the Elgin 7-yard-line. But this time the Owls slammed the door and when Hutchinson fumbled into the end zone on fourth down, the Owls recovered for a touchback.
“We told our kids all we that we knew both teams would have some big plays, but when we needed big stops in big moments we got them tonight,” Wyatt said. “We just trust our kids on both sides of the ball. They work hard and do whatever we ask of them.”
Both teams will be back in action next week with Mac visiting Noble and Elgin hosting Midwest City in a title showdown.