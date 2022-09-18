When it was first announced that Elgin would be moving to Class 5A for the next two football seasons, there were even some fans of the Owls who wondered if that program was ready to go against the likes of Midwest City, MacArthur and Eisenhower. Now however, after beating three non-district opponents it appears that the Owls are indeed capable of holding their own as district action begins this week.

Head Coach Chalmer Wyatt and his staff will put their 3-0 record on the line against El Reno Friday at Fighting Owls Stadium and there is plenty of respect already for this young group of talented players.

