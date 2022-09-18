When it was first announced that Elgin would be moving to Class 5A for the next two football seasons, there were even some fans of the Owls who wondered if that program was ready to go against the likes of Midwest City, MacArthur and Eisenhower. Now however, after beating three non-district opponents it appears that the Owls are indeed capable of holding their own as district action begins this week.
Head Coach Chalmer Wyatt and his staff will put their 3-0 record on the line against El Reno Friday at Fighting Owls Stadium and there is plenty of respect already for this young group of talented players.
Friday the Owls showed that teams don’t have to dominate time of possession to rack up big numbers as they found different ways to score and the defense even got into the act when Colyn Donnellu returned an interception 47 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter. The Owls’ defense didn’t give up anything after the break and the offense kept making the most of its possessions.
Matt Lund scored on long runs of 63 and 84 and quarterback Tres Lorah fired two 11-yard touchdown passes to Michael Adesola. With Lund and Ritson Meyer leading the ground game, Elgin gained 271 yards on just 22 attempts. Weatherford managed to gain 113 yards on the ground and 148 in the air but the visitors turned it over two times and were whistled for 88 yards in penalties.
Other area teams had some tough matchups as Anadarko lost 42-20 to Chickasha; Piedmont routed Duncan, 51-0; Plainview beat Comanche, 48-18; and Ringling routed Apache, 41-8.
In a big eight-man battle Tipton crushed Cyril, 48-14.
Other area games had Burns Flat over Snyder, 56-8; Empire beat Healdton, 41-34; Hollis beat Mt. View-Gotebo, 46-6; Ryan turned back Central High, 50-36; Hinton blanked Carnegie, 48-0, and Waurika shut out Grandfield, 46-0.
This week’s schedule begins Thursday with powerful Carl Albert coming to Cameron Stadium to battle Eisenhower.
Friday Lawton High is home to face Putnam City in the 6AII-2 opener for both teams. Also Friday, MacArthur visits Duncan for the 5A-1 opener. In that same district, Midwest City heads to Altus as the Bulldogs try to get something going after a sluggish start.
Cache has the tough drive of the week, heading to Woodward now that the Boomers have dropped from 5A to 4A.
Other area games include: Mannford at Anadarko; Marlow at Pauls Valley; Frederick at Washington; Lindsay at Comanche; Mangum at Apache; Hobart at Carnegie; Cordell at Empire and Snyder at Walters.
In eight-man action this week Hollis visits Cyril in an interesting matchup. Other eight-man contests are: Central High at Shattuck; Grandfield at Corn Bible; Mt. View-Gotebo at Ryan; and Tipton at Bray-Doyle.