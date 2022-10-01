ELGIN—One big early offensive spark and total domination by an aggressive defense sent Elgin to a 35-0 victory over Ardmore Friday night as the Owls surged to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in District 5A-1.

This game was considered a tossup by some, however, the Owls made sure this win was safely packed away as its defense limited the Tigers to just two first downs, 27 rushing yards and 30 passing yards in the second half.