ELGIN—One big early offensive spark and total domination by an aggressive defense sent Elgin to a 35-0 victory over Ardmore Friday night as the Owls surged to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in District 5A-1.
This game was considered a tossup by some, however, the Owls made sure this win was safely packed away as its defense limited the Tigers to just two first downs, 27 rushing yards and 30 passing yards in the second half.
“Our defense really frustrated their quarterback,” Elgin Head Coach Chalmer Wyatt said. “These defensive guys are a bunch of fighters. They don’t want to give up yards and they sure don’t want to give up points. I thought Jack (Defensive Coordinator Baker) and those defensive coaches did a great job mixing things up and keep throwing different looks at them.”
The offensive spark came late in the first quarter after Elgin started a drive from its own 4-yard-line after an Ardmore punt.
On a 2nd-and-10 from its own 19, Elgin quarterback Tres Lorah felt he saw something that might work as he awaited the next play.
Wyatt and Offensive Coordinator Adam Castro must have agreed and on the next play as Lorah fired a perfect strike to Michael Adesola who hauled in the deep pass and raced into the end zone to complete the 77-yard touchdown pass.
“We had worked on that play where we wanted to make it look like a comeback route, but then run a go,” Wyatt said. “The guys executed it perfectly and Tres laid it in there perfectly.”
Lorah, just a sophomore, said that he felt it was a good time because the cornerback was playing press coverage on Elgin’s talented junior receiver.
“I just thought it would work so I was telling that to coach,” Lorah said. “Michael got a step on him and that gave us just enough room to complete it. I think it was important to hit them early and we did.”
The Owls sure weren’t finished either, scoring on their next two possessions, both times eating up big chucks of yardage and also keeping the ball away from the Tigers.
Ritson Meyer got the first of those two scores on a 3-yard-run after getting 31 tough yards on that 80-yard, 7-play drive.
On the next scoring drive Ritson broke a 46-yard run to set the Owls up at the Ardmore 7-yard-line where freshman Brody Morrison bulled his way in to score with 7:14 left in the half.
Meyer, Morrison and Peyton Christensen all did a solid job running the football with starting back Matthew Lund sitting out with a foot injury.
“We worked those young backs hard this week to get them ready and they really did a good job running and holding onto the ball,” Wyatt said.
That was another stat where the Owls were solid as they didn’t put the ball on the ground and the lone turnover came on a 4th-and-11 when Lorah’s pass floated and was intercepted by the Tigers.
But as was the case all night, the Tigers were unable to get anything going offensively. Quarterback Cal Swanson, who has already committed to Illinois, wound up hitting just 10-of-24 passes for 82 yards. He rushed 6 times for 34 yards as the Owls had him frustrated with their ever-changing defensive looks.
Last week Swanson scored seven touchdowns in a 60-56 loss to Noble but last night the closest the Tigers got to the Elgin end zone was the 34-yard-line.
As the Ardmore defense wore down, Elgin was content to just ride its offensive line and stay on the ground. Meyer scored on a 12-yard TD run with 4:58 left in the third quarter to push the lead to 28-0, then on its next possession Christensen scored from nine yards out and Gabe Dittmeyer tacked on his fifth perfect PAT to end the scoring.
Meyer finished with 172 yards on 23 carries while Christensen added 42 on 11 carries. Morrison added 16 more on five carries and Austin Elam had a ice 15-yard run on a jet sweep on the final TD drive.
Another solid effort came from punter Collyn Donnelly who average 50 yards a punt on his three attempts.
“It was just a great team effort,” Wyatt said. “These guys are a competitive bunch.”
The Owls will hit the road to face Altus next Friday in another 5A-1 battle.