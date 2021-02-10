ELGIN — Komah Battise hit five 3-pointers to spearhead an offensive bombardment from the Elgin boys that featured 14 made 3's in a 66-35 win over Chickasha on Tuesday.
All of Battise's long balls came in the first half. Conversely, Asher Kendall hit all three of his in the second two quarters. Ja'dyn Johnson joined Kendall in hitting three triples on his way to 15 points.
The No. 14 Owls secured their second win in as many days after a 50-30 victory over Duncan on Monday night. Those back-to-back wins were welcome after a four-game losing streak.
Elgin (13-8) closes out its regular season against No. 6 Tuttle on Monday.