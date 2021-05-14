ELGIN — An Elgin High School assistant football coach is on administrative leave after video showed the coach allegedly assaulting a student.
Elgin Public Schools Superintendent Nathaniel Meraz confirmed Thursday an assistant coach is on leave pending an investigation into a video that surfaced on social media.
The incident took place in the field house after a weight-training class, Meraz said. The 10-second video, taken May 6 by a student, shows the unidentified teacher repeatedly striking a student in the neck and head area with his knee. The student also seems to be wrestling with another student. Other students are surrounding the teacher and the two students who are fighting.
Meraz said the district became aware of the situation May 7 and immediately made all the necessary notifications. On advice of the school district’s attorney, officials placed the teacher on administrative leave that same day.
“We understand the emotion of this,” Meraz said. “We’re asking everyone to stay with us as this investigation continues. I’m confident we will make the right decision.”
Family educational rights and privacy laws prohibited Meraz from giving details on the students involved.