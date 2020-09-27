Clinton 46, Elgin 7
First Downs;14;14
Rush Att.;47-135;31-246
Pass (C-A-I);9-19-3;8-14-0
Pass Yds.;101;205
Punts-avg.;5-31.8;1-15.0
Fmbls-lost;2-1;3-2
Pen-Yds.;3-30;10-91
Clinton;14;20;12;0;—;46
Elgin;0;0;7;0;—;7
Clinton — Trey Bennett 11 run (Garrison Rhodes kick), 7:46, 1st
Clinton — Aaron Seabolt 76 int return (Rhodes kick), 4:11, 1st
Clinton — Zade Cisneros 69 pass from Caden Powell (Rhodes kick), 6:44, 2nd
Clinton — Seabolt 19 pass from Powell (Rhodes kick), 5:00, 2nd
Clinton — Atrel Bryson 42 pass form Powell (kick failed), 1:29, 2nd
Clinton — Javion Hill 24 pass from Powell (kick blocked), 9:15, 3rd
Elgin — Tyson Sheffield 1 run (Gabe Dittmeyer kick) 0:13, 3rd
Clinton — Seabolt 67 kickoff return (kick failed), 0:01, 3rd
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Elgin — Sheffield 19-90 (TD); Austin Elam 14-36; Matt Lund 11-10; Trey Crabtree 3-minus 1.
RECEIVING: Sheffield 3-51; Lund 2-21; Crabtree 2-4; Jose McDonald 1-19; Jordan Wilson 1-6.