Clinton 46, Elgin 7

First Downs;14;14

Rush Att.;47-135;31-246

Pass (C-A-I);9-19-3;8-14-0

Pass Yds.;101;205

Punts-avg.;5-31.8;1-15.0

Fmbls-lost;2-1;3-2

Pen-Yds.;3-30;10-91

Clinton;14;20;12;0;—;46

Elgin;0;0;7;0;—;7

Clinton — Trey Bennett 11 run (Garrison Rhodes kick), 7:46, 1st

Clinton — Aaron Seabolt 76 int return (Rhodes kick), 4:11, 1st

Clinton — Zade Cisneros 69 pass from Caden Powell (Rhodes kick), 6:44, 2nd

Clinton — Seabolt 19 pass from Powell (Rhodes kick), 5:00, 2nd

Clinton — Atrel Bryson 42 pass form Powell (kick failed), 1:29, 2nd

Clinton — Javion Hill 24 pass from Powell (kick blocked), 9:15, 3rd

Elgin — Tyson Sheffield 1 run (Gabe Dittmeyer kick) 0:13, 3rd

Clinton — Seabolt 67 kickoff return (kick failed), 0:01, 3rd

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Elgin — Sheffield 19-90 (TD); Austin Elam 14-36; Matt Lund 11-10; Trey Crabtree 3-minus 1.

RECEIVING: Sheffield 3-51; Lund 2-21; Crabtree 2-4; Jose McDonald 1-19; Jordan Wilson 1-6.

