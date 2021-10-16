Clinton 47, Elgin 6
First Downs;15;19
Rush 28-75;42-458
Pass (C-A-I);16-27-1;5-12-0
Pass Yds.;152;134
Punts;5-37.2;0-0
Fumbles-Lost1-0;0-0
Pen-Yds.;3-30;10-70
Elgin;0;0;0;6;—;6
Clinton;21;19;7;0;—;47
How they scored:
Clinton — Trey Bennett 17 run (Christian Bermea kick) 9:19, 1st
Clinton — Jeremiah Barker 67 pass from Caden Powell (Bermea kick) 5:20, 1st
Clinton — Powell 17 run (Bermea kick) 0:00, 1st
Clinton — Aaron Seabolt 88 run (pass failed) 9:14, 2nd
Clinton — Barker 43 pass from Powell (kick failed) 6:42, 2nd
Clinton — Nate Jones 70 run (Bermea kick) 2:29, 2nd
Clinton — Caleb Edwards 1 run (Bermea kick) 0:52, 3rd
Elgin — Ricardo Smith 4 run (kick failed) 9:42, 4th
Individual stats
RUSHING: ELGIN — Casey Britton 14-59, Treyvon Crabtree 5-7, Matt Lund 6-5, Smith 1-4 (TD), Tres Lorah 2-0.
PASSING: ELGIN — Lorah 16-27-1-152.
RECEIVING: ELGIN — T. Crabtree 3-47, C.J. Underwood 4-37, Smith 3-25, Michael Adesola 3-21, Andre Crabtree 3-22.