ENID—Ritson Meyer and Collyn Donnelly put the finishing touches on perfect ending as Elgin decked Coweta, 40-27, Saturday night to claim the Class 5A Dual State wrestling title at the Sprint Bank Center in Enid.

Coach Cody Rowell’s Owls routed Pryor, 48-14, on Friday in the first round then decked Collinsville, 48-21, to race into the title match. For a time Saturday it looked like it might be a Comanche County title match but Coweta edged MacArthur, 36-34, to earn the right to go against the top-seeded Owls in the finals.

