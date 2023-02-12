ENID—Ritson Meyer and Collyn Donnelly put the finishing touches on perfect ending as Elgin decked Coweta, 40-27, Saturday night to claim the Class 5A Dual State wrestling title at the Sprint Bank Center in Enid.
Coach Cody Rowell’s Owls routed Pryor, 48-14, on Friday in the first round then decked Collinsville, 48-21, to race into the title match. For a time Saturday it looked like it might be a Comanche County title match but Coweta edged MacArthur, 36-34, to earn the right to go against the top-seeded Owls in the finals.
While the final score was not that close, after Coweta’s Carson Laverty pinned Johavin Mullins at 175 pounds, the Owls had their lead cut to just four at 31-27.
But then Meyer, a big, stout freshman, took the mat at 190 and was in total control from the outset, racing to an 8-2 victory to all but clinch the title with a 34-27 lead.
Donnelly made it complete by pinning Raice Speaks at 215 in just 1:13 to arrange the final score and get the cowboy hats on all the cheering Elgin teammates on the sidelines.
This one got started with plenty of fireworks as the first five matches were decided by falls and three of those came from Coweta as it pulled ahead after the 126-pound match, 18-12. The Owls stayed close with falls from Brice Martin at 106 and Hunter Jackson at 113.
artin was impressive, pinning Caleb Jones at the 4:16 mark while Jackson pinned Aiyana Perkins in 1:23. Perkins was one of two female wrestlers competing in the Dual State meet for their teams.
Nino Vidic got the Owls back on tract at 132 pounds with an 8-3 victory over Landon Bart and the Elgin wrestler came close to getting his own fall. That cut the Coweta lead to 18-15 and set the stage for senior Austin Elam to put the Owls in front for good.
Elam dragged Coweta’s Brian Ballard all over the mat at 136 and wound up earning a 12-4 major decision to give the Owls a 19-18 lead.
Dominik Benedetto added a tough 4-2 decision over Brock Roberts at 144 to push the Elgin cushion to 22-18.
Then came the critical part of the lineup as the Owls flexed their might. First Jack Angelley earned an 11-5 decision at 150 and Kade Dittmeyer really was impressive in pinning Ben Mendenhall at the 5:19 mark at 158.
At that point the large group of Elgin fans started turning up the volume level as the lead was pushed to 31-18.
Coweta’s hopes remained slim but it still had hope after two straight wins as 165 and 175 but it all ended there when Meyer stepped to the mat and showed the same strength he showed on the football field last fall for the Owls.
Next up for the Owls will be the 5A regional next weekend and the traditional state tournament in two weeks.