Elgin 37, Cache 15
First Downs;9;23
Rushing (Att.-Yds);28-87;49-173
Passes (C-A-I);9-26-1;13-26-2
Pass yds;90;248
Punts-avg;7-37.4;4-24.5
Fmbls (total-lost);0-0;2-0
Pens-yards;12-110;5-42
Cache;6;0;0;9;—;15
Elgin;7;16;0;14;—;37
How they scored:
Cache — Punt block recovered in end zone (kick blocked), 9:07, 1st
Elgin — Tres Lorah 2 run (Gabe Dittmeyer kick), 5:14, 1st
Elgin — Michael Adesola 43 pass from Lorah (Dittmeyer kick), 9:55, 2nd
Elgin — Player tackled in end zone for Safety — 1:46, 2nd
Elgin — Treyvon Crabtree 57 pass from Lorah (Dittmeyer kick), 0:30, 2nd
Cache — Jaylen Niedo 23 pass from Tyler Miles (run failed), 11:16, 4th
Cache — Christian Muniz 34 field goal, 6:10, 4th
Elgin — Lorah 1 run (Dittmeyer kick), 1:50, 4th
Elgin — Adesola 28 interception return (Dittmeyer kick), 1:19, 4th