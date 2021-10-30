Elgin 37, Cache 15

;Cac;Elg

First Downs;9;23

Rushing (Att.-Yds);28-87;49-173

Passes (C-A-I);9-26-1;13-26-2

Pass yds;90;248

Punts-avg;7-37.4;4-24.5

Fmbls (total-lost);0-0;2-0

Pens-yards;12-110;5-42

Cache;6;0;0;9;—;15

Elgin;7;16;0;14;—;37

How they scored:

Cache — Punt block recovered in end zone (kick blocked), 9:07, 1st

Elgin — Tres Lorah 2 run (Gabe Dittmeyer kick), 5:14, 1st

Elgin — Michael Adesola 43 pass from Lorah (Dittmeyer kick), 9:55, 2nd

Elgin — Player tackled in end zone for Safety — 1:46, 2nd

Elgin — Treyvon Crabtree 57 pass from Lorah (Dittmeyer kick), 0:30, 2nd

Cache — Jaylen Niedo 23 pass from Tyler Miles (run failed), 11:16, 4th

Cache — Christian Muniz 34 field goal, 6:10, 4th

Elgin — Lorah 1 run (Dittmeyer kick), 1:50, 4th

Elgin — Adesola 28 interception return (Dittmeyer kick), 1:19, 4th

