Players from both Elgin and Cache were honored by the coaches in the ultra-competitive District 4A-1 when the district awards and All-District teams were announced, honoring the top senior players in the district.
Elgin was especially well-represented, as Rylan Hitt was offensive lineman of the year and CJ Underwood was tight end of the year. Meanwhile, Blake Balch was first-team all-district at defensive back, Gavin Bolan was second-team offensive line, Ricardo Smith was second-team wide receiver and Brandon Niedert was second-team defensive line.
Cache’s lone representative on the all-district team was William Quoetone, who was first-team offensive line.