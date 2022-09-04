Talk about some impressive wins, that was just what happened Friday as the high school football season erupted with a full schedule of games with many of those involving area teams.
One of the most amazing wins came from Marlow, which had lost 20 starters from last year’s Class 3A State Championship team and was one of those clubs that everyone was waiting to see how the Outlaws would fare against Chickasha that gave its job to Eric Gibson with hopes of rebuilding that program.
But this one was never close after a 7-7 tie late in the first quarter. From that point the Outlaws scored 31 straight points en route to a 45-14 victory.
Thanks to old buddy Jason McPherson, we learned the win was the 16th straight for the Outlaws, which is a program record, and that is now the second-longest streak in the state behind Bixby.
The Outlaws have now won 24 straight regular-season games, another program record, plus they’ve earned seven straight road wins.
The Outlaws racked up 451 yards total offense and that was more than the Outlaws gained in any of their wins last year during that amazing title run.
A big chunk of that yardage came on the arm of quarterback Cade Gilbert, who connected on 13-of-15 passes for 230 yards and four touchdowns. The junior quarterback also rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown. Top receivers for the Outlaws were Gage Barron, who caught 6 for 115 yards and three touchdowns, and Avrey Payne caught 5 for 104 yards and one touchdown.
Two other impressive ouitcomes had Elgin beating Anadarko, 33-14, at Warrior Stadium and Cache ending its nine-game losing streak by blasting Altus, 44-10, at Hightower Stadium in Altus. That should make Friday’s Battle of the Wichitas even more excited with both coming off wins. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. at Ulrich Stadium.
Other Constitution-area teams that claimed wins were: Apache beating Rush Springs, 29-6, to give Tanner Koons his first head coaching victory; Comanche raced to a 67-39 victory over Mangum; Frederick blanked City View, Texas, 13-0; and Walters got its offense going in a 42-22 victory over Healdton.
In area eight-man action, Central High crushed Bray-Doyle; Grandfield blanked Paoli, 48-0; Mt. View-Gotebo decked Maysville, 60-12; and Tipton routed Alex, 66-16. Cyril ran into powerful Seiling and was blanked 46-0.
Elgin had big comeback
What is impressive about the Owls’ victory is that they found themselves trailing 14-0 in the second quarter before being able to get on the board.
“They had a good game plan where they wanted to milk the clock and keep it from us,” Elgin Head Coach Chalmer Wyatt said. “They did a good job executing and it was probably that they had played a Week Zero game last week and we hadn’t. Our defense just had to dig in until the offense got going.”
That offensive turning point came at the 3:39 mark of the second quarter when Elgin quarterback Tres Lorah found Josh Adesola for a 66-yard touchdown pass.
“That was just a go route with the ball on the left hash,” Wyatt said. “Tres (quarterback Lorah) threw to the right wide receiver and I think he threw that ball right at 50 yards on that diagonal. We talked about that last week; he’s really increased his arm strength and it showed on that throw. He might not have been able to make that throw with enough zip on it last season. That was just what the offense needed.”
That seemed to fire up the Elgin defense which forced a 3-and-out and gave Lorah and the offense another chance. This time the Owls got the touchdown on a short run by Ritson Meyer and when Gabe Dittmeyer hit the PAT the score was knotted with just 34 seconds left in the half.
“I think we got the ball back with right at two minutes left in the half. Matt Lund had a couple of good runs to help get us down there and then we brought in Ritson Meyer and we like him in those situations because he’s so strong,” Wyatt said. “That was a big touchdown for us right before halftime.”
After the break it was all Elgin as Wyatt’s club got a 23-yard touchdown run from Lund early in the third quarter to give the Owls the lead for good.
The defense then got into the act big time as Brody Morrison gathered in an Anadarko pass and raced 72 yards for a touchdown at the 7:04 mark of the third quarter.
“We had worked against that and Brody knew the route concept and he baited them into throwing it, then he just made a great move on the ball,” Wyatt said. “That return was huge. Brody had been playing well in our two scrimmages but he had dropped a couple. I kept telling him that would come and he finally grabbed one and it was big for our defense.
“Coach (Defensive Coordinator Jack) Baker kept telling his guys that we had to take some of their punches and then start delivering our own and that’s basically what our defense did.”
The offense closed out the scoring at the 11:38 mark of the fourth on another Lund run, this one from five yards out.
“I also think that our guys were in better shape there at the end,” Wyatt said. “We strived to get our guys ready and I liked what I saw regarding conditioning. We did have some penalties that I wasn’t happy with and we have to clean that up and be more disciplined. And we need some work on special teams, just making sure everyone knows their assignments and is ready.”
Ending the drought
While some areas of Southwest Oklahoma had been under drought conditions, so had the Cache football team, however, that all ended with the win over Altus Friday night.
“We really had great execution on both sides of the ball,” Cache Head Coach Faron Griffin said. “The guys took the game plan we had given them and worked it to perfection. I thought (quarterback) Tyler Hardin really made tremendous improvement since the first game. He only missed two reads all night; we really saw him grow up out there.”
Of course, getting the win was huge for the morale of the players, coaches and fans.
“We hadn’t won a game in 364 days and it felt good,” Griffin said. “Winning always seems to cure everything. It was a good feeling for our old kids.”
As far as the offense, Griffin said much of the work came on the ground.
“We ran a good number of jet sweeps because we just felt like we had and edge out there in quickness and wanted to try and exploit it,” the veteran coach said. “We did run up the middle a good deal and I thought Connor Muldowney really ran well. We did throw a few passes and one of those was a 55-yard wheel route for a touchdown from Harbin to Kinyon Hayes.”
Defensively Griffin said the effort was solid.
“We really swarmed to the ball and it always seemed like we had three or four guys around the football,” he said. “We forced three of four fumbles and guys like Jack Vinall, Drake Jones, Marshall Blaine and others really got in there and stuffed the middle and that kept them from getting much going against our front.”