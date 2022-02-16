ELGIN — Elgin and Duncan split their twin-bill Tuesday night in northern Comanche County.
Addie Siess had 12 points, leading balanced Duncan scoring attack that saw four players have at least 8 points as the Demons breezed past the hosts, 48-30. In the boys game, Elgin’s Jordan Wilson and Asher Kendall combined for 30 points, which was more than the entire Duncan roster could muster in a 55-29 runaway for the Owls.
Elgin girls out-hustled on boards
Two things Elgin head coach Krystal Williams preached were better effort and execution than the first time her team faced Duncan, a 54-17 defeat two months before.
“The first time we played Duncan, we didn’t play very well at all, so I think that fueled us going into this one,” Williams said.
And despite falling behind by 10 after the first quarter, the Lady Owls kept even with Duncan for about half the game, outscoring the Demons 18-17 over the next two quarters. But despite facing a team with a size disadvantage, Elgin was unable to keep Duncan from getting second chances and ending EHS opportunities on the offensive end.
“I felt like we moved the ball well. Defensively, we helped at the right times,” Williams said. “The struggling came in that we got out-rebounded a lot. I told the girls, ‘You’re in control of your rebounding, nobody else can do it for you,’ and we need to be better at controlling the things we can control.”
Kirsten Peak led the Owls with a game-high 13 points, hitting two 3-pointers.
Elgin boys run away in 2nd half
After leading by just three points at halftime, the Owls went on a tear in the final two quarters. Asher Kendall hit four of his five 3-pointers in the 2nd half, finishing the game with 17 points. Jaylon Nettles had 8 points in the 2nd half, while Jordan Wilson had 7 of his 13 after intermission.Duncan’s final regular-season games are this Friday at Durant. Elgin’s regular season is over, and both squads now prepare for regional matchups against MacArthur next week.