CACHE — Last week, the boys wrestling teams from Cache and Elgin both earned district titles and spots at next month’s dual state wrestling championships in their respective classes.
On Thursday, the two rivals clashed at Cache, where the Owls, now rated as one of the top teams in Class 5A, came away with the 42-25 win.
Cache went up 12 points to 3 after a falls by Jenson Jones and Mason Daughtery. But Nino Vidic and Diego Ortiz picked up pins for Elgin at 126 and 132 to give the Owls a 15-12 lead. Anthony Radke of Cache tied it after an emotional decision over Kaiden Livingston at 138. At 145, Austin Elam of Elgin trailed his Cache counterpart Ian Hodge 5-0, but came back to get the 2nd-period pin, earning his team six points.
Pins by Jack Angelley, Colyn Donnelly and defending state champion Rylan Hitt gave the Owls all the points they needed.
The Cache boys (No. 8 in 4A) and Elgin boys (No. 3 in 5A) will compete at Dual State on the weekend of Feb. 11-12, in Shawnee.
Before the boys took the floor, the girls teams faced off, with Elgin winning, 48-10.