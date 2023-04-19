Safe at third

{span}Duncan’s Bryson Brooksher coasts into third base during the first inning of Tuesday’s game at MacArthur. Brooksher had a double and home run to lead the Demons to a 10-1 victory in a key District 5A-2 battle.

 Photo courtesy Glen Brockenbush

Elgin was able to go on the road Tuesday to Noble and take a 6-4 victory from the Bears to move into the lead in District 5A-2 with only two games against MacArthur standing in the way of a district title for the Owls.

Noble and southpaw fireballer Colin Fisher beat the Owls Monday in a 2-0 contest in Elgin but Levi Garrett’s club bounced back on the road to go to 11-1 in district action, just ahead of Noble and Duncan, both at 10-2. Ironically those two team play each other next week with Monday’s game at Noble and Tuesday’s at Duncan.

