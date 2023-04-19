Elgin was able to go on the road Tuesday to Noble and take a 6-4 victory from the Bears to move into the lead in District 5A-2 with only two games against MacArthur standing in the way of a district title for the Owls.
Noble and southpaw fireballer Colin Fisher beat the Owls Monday in a 2-0 contest in Elgin but Levi Garrett’s club bounced back on the road to go to 11-1 in district action, just ahead of Noble and Duncan, both at 10-2. Ironically those two team play each other next week with Monday’s game at Noble and Tuesday’s at Duncan.
The Demons had little trouble at MacArthur Tuesday, scoring early and often en route to a 10-1 victory that knocked the Highlanders down to 9-3 with just the series with Elgin to come next week. The teams will play Monday at Elgin at 5 p.m. then move to Mac for a 5 p.m. contest on Tuesday.
One thing has been determined, the top four teams — Elgin, Noble, Duncan and Mac. — have clinched regional berths because the next team in the standings is Altus at 4-8 and unable to catch any of the top four.
Since there is an imbalance in the number of 5A and 6A teams in the state, the OSSAA is planning to decide which teams to move to the East depending on factors that are listed in the OSSAA baseball manual.
If there is a tie in District 5A-2, it goes to head-to-head records and if the two tied teams split there are other methods in place to break those ties.