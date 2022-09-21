Austin Elam is one of those prep athletes you just love to find every now and then.
He’s just a fun-loving senior at Elgin High School who loves fishing, football and fire fighting.
Yes, we can label him as player one day and hero the next.
It is one of those small-world stories that sometimes happens.
Elam became a member of the Paradise Valley Fire Department when he turned 16-years-old, and he loves being able to help others.
Recently he was thrown into the struggle against a fast-moving wild-land fire in southern Caddo County. He and others from Paradise Valley and Meers Fire Department guarded the lone home in the immediate path of that fire and it just happened to belong to the sister and brother-in-law of this writer.
“You’ve got to be kidding me, I worked that fire,” Elam said. “That thing was really moving but we got assigned to that house because the fire was coming down those draws behind the house. It got close but we got it stopped.”
Hopefully that pager won’t go off Friday because Elam and the Owls will be hosting El Reno in the first test as a Class 5A school.
“No, I wouldn’t leave a game,” he said with a huge grin that appears to be constant. “I play wide receiver, cornerback and the one thing I do that nobody else can do is deep snap.
“It just sorta happened. The coaches were looking for somebody to do it when I was a freshman and they asked me to stay after practice and work with them on doing it. It might seem easy but it takes the right technique and it’s not easy to learn. I had a few bad snaps early in my career but now I’m pretty consistent. It is a skill that is not easy to learn and that’s why many teams struggle with those snaps.”
When the Owls aren’t punting, Elam is running as the A back in the offense, or slot receiver.
“I actually started out at quarterback but I wasn’t getting very good at it and asked to change and the coaches asked me to try wide receiver,” he said. “It took me some time to figure it out but I like it now. There are certain routes that I like to run including the leak route or the go route. The main thing is to get out there and block somebody because we have backs who can get yardage if they get a small seam.”
Elam gives credit to his “big” friends up front on the offensive line.
“We have some really quick guys who are strong and they make our offense really work,” Elam said. “We all want to help each other and we all want to get better with each practice and each game.”
When Elam isn’t fighting fire or playing football, check out Lake Ellsworth because more than likely he’s out there chasing big bass.
“I have always loved fishing, especially bass and crappie, I love to get into a big bunch of crappie,” he said. “My buddy’s dad has a boat and we’ve fished in some tournaments. I’ve caught some big bass, probably around 6 or 7 pounds. It’s just something I love.”
As far as the future, Elam admits he’s developed a love for fire fighting and is now exploring that option.
“I am taking residential electrical right now at the (Great Plains) Technical Center but I’m probably going to change and be a fire fighter,” he said. “Right now I’m taking an EMT class and I find that interesting and something I really need in this field.”
While Elam is probably holding out and hosting his own big fish fries without this writer, his favorite food remains the staple of most athletes.
“I love a great steak,” he said. “I’ve gone to that Big Texan in Amarillo and I’ve eaten there but never tried that challenge. I can eat a big steak but not that big.”
And if I needed to ask, “yep, I want it medium-rare with a loaded baked potato.”
For now all that is on Elam’s mind is beating El Reno.
“This has been one of those processes,” he said. “We weren’t very good our freshman season but we got a little better as sophomores and then improved again last season. Now we are 3-0 and while we know we haven’t played these teams in our district, we have a great deal of confidence. We will be ready Friday.”
And he will leave his pager in the locker.