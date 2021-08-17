The 1990 Eisenhower football team that went unbeaten on its way to state and national championship honors will be recognized at halftime of the Eagles’ season-opening football game as part of the 30th reunion for the Ike class of 1991. Even though the reunion celebrates the ‘91 class of Eisenhower, guests from Lawton High and MacArthur are also welcome.
The reunion festivities will begin on Friday, Sept. 3 at 5:30 p.m. with a tailgate party in the northwest corner of the Cameron Stadium parking lot. The tailgate will precede the Eisenhower football game against rival MacArthur, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. At halftime, roughly between 8 and 8:30 p.m., Eisenhower’s national champion football team will be recognized on the field. Following the game, there will be an afterparty at Red Dirt Reloaded Bar & Grill, 6425 Cache Road, where there will be a DJ and karaoke.
On Saturday, there will be a tour of Eisenhower at 1 p.m. for alumni to see the changes to the school. There will be a final reunion/get-together that night at Mona’s Old School Club at 1816 W. Lee Blvd.