PLAYER TO WATCH: TreVaughn Walton, RB, Jr. — Walton was one of the bright spots for the young Eagles last season, including a big game against Guthrie where he carried the ball 35 times for 179 yards and a touchdown. Coach Eric Gibson said he’s improved his strength and quickness and could be among the top backs in the district this season.
OTHER PLAYERS TO WATCH: All the Ike players benefited from getting to play a great deal last year with few seniors on the roster. The Eagles have plenty of weapons on the outside, in receivers Noah Hoskins (6-1, 175, Sr.), Bryan Crittendon (6’1, 170, Jr.) and Cory McClellan (5-8, 255, Jr.). The linemen gained valuable experience last season, plus they were able to improve their strength in the weight room and now they are much more capable of dominating the line of scrimmage and opening holes for Walton who may have a breakout season. Kevin Sovo (6-5, 315, Sr.) and Trinity Pewewardy (6-2, 230, Jr.) are among the returning starters on the offensive line. Jason Payne (6-0, 250, Sr.) is one of the defensive stars as he can absolutely wreak havoc from the defensive tackle position. Linebacker Darius Coppage (6-2,. 240, Jr.) saw significant playing time as a sophomore and cornerback Derek Simmons (5-10, 145, Sr.) will usually be locked on the opponent’s top receiver.
CRUCIAL GAME: Sept. 25 vs. McGuinness — The Irish have played for the Class 5A state championship three of the past four seasons and are once again expected to challenge for the district title. If the Eagles are truly going to be one of the contenders, this will be a key contest.
QUOTE OF NOTE:
“We are excited about the offensive weapons we have and can’t wait to see them against outside competition. Our spread has nine starters back, so we feel confident that they’ve all improved their strength and should give us better matchups up front.”