Eisenhower entered the final half-inning of Friday’s game against MacArthur needing a lot to go right to come back from a 4-run deficit and beat its rival for the second time this season.
And sure enough, plenty went right for the Eagles. Or, just as accurately, so much went wrong for the Highlanders.
A series of walks, errors and one crucial call at second base allowed Eisenhower to tie the score before freshman Dylan McEunn showed the poise and patience of a veteran, drawing the walk that allowed the winning run to score, sending Ike to a walk-off victory of the truest sense, 7-6.
A game that would help decide 4th place in District 5A-2 began as a pitcher’s duel between the teams’ aces, Eisenhower’s Justin Strickland and Stephen Brown of MacArthur. It was 2-2 heading into the 6th inning, until MacArthur’s Caden Burk singled home Carlton Clark to make it 3-2. The Eagles went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the 6th inning, and that was just the start of the bad news for Ike.
With a high pitch count, Strickland was relieved by sophomore Eric Rodriguez at the tail end of the 6th. The first Highlander batter of the 7th inning, Julian Love, hammered the first pitch he saw over the left field fence, but foul. The second pitch was hit just as a hard and a little more straight, blasting a solo home run. Later, Caden Tahbonemah got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and Burk drove home a run with a single. But a couple of putouts at third base, along with a strikeout to close the inning, helped Rodriguez and Eagles get out of a situation that could have been much worse, heading to the bottom of the 7th with the score 6-2.
Like Strickland, Brown’s pitch count was starting to climb, but with the bottom of the Ike lineup coming up, the sophomore stayed in to finish the job. Eisenhower coach Craig Coheley told his team to be patient, and they listened.
“We had chased pitches, and I told them, ‘Take pitches until we get a strike’, and it worked out,” Coheley said.
Dylan McEunn reached on an error by Brown, and following a Rashaud Hurt strikeout, Strickland drew a walk and Smalls was hit by a pitch. Will Trachte walked, bringing home McEunn. But Charlie Trachte popped up for the second out of the inning.
Andre Amentine came up hoping to just put the ball in play, and he did, grounding the ball to second baseman Brayden Richard. Richard attempted to tag Will Trachte before he reached second base, but the umpire judged Trachte to be safe, allowing Strickland to score, the bases to remain full and the rally to continue.
The next batter, A.J. El Kouri, was hit by a pitch, bringing home Smalls to make it a one-run game. At this point, pitch restrictions came into play, and Boux DeLong was brought in to relieve Brown. Unfortunately for the Highlanders, the freshman didn’t fare much better, walking Jaydin Moore on four straight pitches to tie the game before the fateful walk of McEunn to score the winning run and trigger wild celebrations from the Eisenhower dugout.
After starting the season 4-10, Eisenhower finishes the regular season 17-17-1, with a 7-7 record in district play, and perhaps most importantly to fans on the west side, a perfect 7-0 in games against Mac and Lawton High. With a team featuring just three seniors and zero juniors, Coheley has had to rely heavily on underclassmen all season and he praised the way they handled the situation on Friday, just as they have handled adversity all season.
“They’ve all been thrown into the fire all year and have had to grow up,” Coheley said. “We’ve won a lot of baseball games over the last month and that’s attributed to Coach (Eric) Shows, our kids’ hard work and us coming out and getting better every day.”
MacArthur (13-21-1, 5-9) got 3 RBIs from Burk while Kage Zeller walked three times. Eisenhower got 2 hits and 2 RBIs from Amentine.
Both teams await their regional tournament assignments, which will be posted by the OSSAA over the weekend, with regionals beginning Thursday.