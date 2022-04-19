Freshman Charlie Trachte excelled on both the mound and at the plate as Eisenhower overcame a somewhat shaky start against Ardmore on Monday to get the bats going in a 14-7 win.
At the dish, Trachte was 4 for 4 with 3 runs and 6 RBIs. On the mound, he came on in relief after starter Ross Booker lasted just one inning.
The Eagles led 2-1 with one out in the top of the 2nd inning, but freshman pitcher Trachte walked a run home to tie the game. A sacrifice grounder got another Tiger run home to make it 3-2 before the end of the inning.
But Eisenhower took advantage of some Ardmore mistakes in the bottom half of the inning. Booker and Jaydin Moore each got aboard via errors. Justin Strickland walked to load the bases before a sacrifice fly by Will Trachte scored Booker to tie the score. Caiden Smalls then drove one into the outfield that allowed him to reach 2nd base while scoring Moore. Charlie Trachte kept the good times rolling with a single that scored Strickland and Smalls, making it 6-3.
Charlie Trachte gave up three hits and struck out six over six innings to get the win, putting his record at 3-5.
Sophomore Andre Amentine also had himself a day, going 3 for 4 with 2 triples and 3 RBIs. Strickland and Will Trachte each scored twice while Smalls crossed the plate 3 times. Eisenhower plays Ardmore again on Tuesday before playing Apache later in the week and Altus next week.