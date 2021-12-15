Fast starts were the order of business Tuesday as the Eisenhower girls and boys bolted quickly out of the gate to race to a sweep of Altus in the home opener for the Eagles.
The Ike girls got the evening started by scoring the first 17 points of the game and never looked back while forging a 70-30 victory.
Ike’s boys didn’t get their act together for a few minutes as it was 9-7 late in the first quarter and Ike only owned a 14-7 lead after the first quarter.
But Jamey Woods’ boys caught fire in the second and coasted to a 34-13 halftime lead and the young Bulldogs were never able to get back into the game.
Olivia Choney had the hot hand early for the Ike girls, hitting a pair of 3-point buckets and a fast-break layup to build an 11-0 lead which forced an Altus timeout.
Choney then closed out the 17-0 run with another trey at the 3:31 mark and it was never much closer. She finished with 24, playing just couple of minutes after halftime.
And if Choney wasn’t making everything she was launching, veteran Mariah Hall was working the middle and producing 16 points in the win that raised the Lady Eagles’ record to 1-1 under coach Chase Bradfield.
“We are just trying to showcase our strengths and find what the opponents are going to give us,” Bradfield said. “Choney is a very capable long-range shooter but really it was about our team effort. On most of those shots she was getting a great pass from a teammate, setting her feet and then making a good shot.
“Our goal is to play with rhythm and we did that for the most part tonight. Mariah is another player with a track record. She shows great execution in getting into position and making shots and she plays great defense.”
If there was a down-side to the win, in the third quarter the Bulldogs made a slight run before Ike regained firm control.
“I think we got that big lead and maybe had a little complacency affect us,” he said. “We are trying to play as many girls as we can to try and develop some depth. We’ve had a couple of injury issues and right now we’re not as deep as I’d like but we’re going to keep working on that.”
The Ike girls will head to Burkburnett for a festival Saturday where the opponent will be Wichita Falls Hirschi.
McClelland’s shooting aids boys
Cory McClelland was known as a talented receiver for the Ike football team but on the basketball court Tuesday he was the guy launching the bombs, hitting three first-half treys as the Eagles pushed past the Bulldogs.
McClelland also showed his skill off the dribble, making a spinning layup at the 7:10 mark of the second quarter, hitting a trey at the 1:20 mark to arrange a 30-13 edge and then made an amazing fake and sailed past an Altus defender for a layup and a 34-13 lead with 26 seconds left in the second quarter. That proved to be the halftime margin and the Bulldogs were never able to get much closer down the stretch.
“We have guys who can bring a lot to the table, we have some shooters, and while we don’t have that big man in the middle we have some leapers,” Woods said. “We have guys with quick hands and we forced a lot of turnovers and we were able to get out and run after some of those.
“I thought we got some really good looks early but we rushed a few in the second half. Right now, we’re just trying to learn to play together, to figure each other out, and just keep working to improve. We are 3-2 after the Duncan Tournament. We lost a tough one to Cache and then we lost to Douglas.”
McClelland led the way for the Ike boys with 20, all but two of those coming in the first half. Jordyn Coppage added 15.
The Ike boys will take their 3-2 record to Wichita Falls Saturday to face Burkburnett in a festival at Kay Yeager Coliseum.