DUNCAN — Eisenhower sent six tennis players to the Class 5A Region II regional tournament in Duncan, two competing in singles and two doubles teams.
All six are heading to the state tournament this weekend in Oklahoma City after playing some excellent tennis in temperatures that soared into the high 90s.
Brothers Josh and Jacob Phelps joined their triplet sister Hannah as state qualifiers as the pair was crowned regional champs in No. 1 doubles after winning a hard-fought match with Duncan’s Jacob Kuehn and Devan Reyes. Meanwhile, in No. 2 doubles, Jake Eschler and Ben Bear took 3rd place. Aldo Hernandez, who recently helped the Ike soccer team to its first playoff win in decades, placed 4th in No. 1 singles, while James Lopez, who opted to play in the regional rather than go the state golf tournament, took 4th place in No. 2 singles.
Eisenhower finished 3rd as a team, just three points behind runner-up Duncan and eight points behind regional champion Carl Albert.
In No. 1 singles, Jonah Link of Duncan lost in the championship to Carl Albert’s Keegan McLaughlin and finished 2nd, with Christian Shoemate of MacArthur beating Hernandez for 3rd. Duncan’s Renji Lin was runner-up in No. 2 singles, while Mac’s Alex Weaver bested Ike’s Lopez for 3rd. In No. 2 doubles, Gavin Curry and Carson Hughes of Duncan finished 2nd.
The Class 5A state tournament is Friday and Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.