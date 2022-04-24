APACHE — Eisenhower pitcher A.J. El Kouri barely missed out on a perfect game, but still managed to throw four innings of no-hit baseball as the Eagles notched their seventh consecutive victory on Saturday, beating Apache in 4 innings via mercy rule, 10-0.
El Kouri struck out five in four innings of work, and if not for a walk in the 4th, the sophomore would have recorded a perfect game.
The Eagles broke things open in the 2nd inning, scoring 8 runs. Andre Amentine scored twice in the inning, while Justin Strickland had an RBI double and Charlie Trachte drove home a run. El Kouri struck a big blow in the 4th inning with a 2-run double.
Ike (14-16-1) travels to Altus for a district contest on Monday.