CACHE — Eisenhower opened the baseball season in fine fashion Friday, going on the road and run-ruling Cache 10-1 in five innings.
Bubba Paquin, Will Trachte and Justin Strickland each had two hits, with Paquin driving in four runs while Strickland had 3 RBIs and Trachte had two.
Paquin also started on the mound for the Eagles, and though he only threw three innings, he kept Cache in check, only giving up a single hit. Marshawn Williams pitched the last two innings, striking out three and giving up just one hit as well.
Eisenhower has a fairly seasoned team this year. In fact, coach Jay Vermillion said this is the first time in his five years as head coach, he hasn’t had to start multiple freshmen.
“We feel like we’re going to be competitive,” Vermillion said. “We’re an older, more mature ball club, we have a few good arms and we’re excited for this season.
This was Cache’s second loss to a Lawton team in as many days, as the Bulldogs dropped an 8-0 decision to MacArthur on Thursday.
Eisenhower jumps right into district play Monday, hosting Ardmore in the first leg of a two-day home-and-home series. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.