GUYMON — Eisenhower flexed its offensive muscle Friday, routing Guymon, 76-16, in a District 5A-2 mis-match at McKinnon Memorial Stadium.
The Eagles climbed to 2-1 in district and are right in the thick of a race for one of the four playoff berths. The Eagles will return home next week to battle Woodward, which lost at Guthrie Friday, 34-13.
The spark came from senior quarterback Will Trachte who complete 15-of-21 passes for 338 yards and seven touchdowns, six of those scores going to different receivers as the Tigers just couldn’t match Ike’s burning speed on the corners.
Ziaire Walton got the first TD catch after taking a short pass from Trachte in the flat, spinning in his tracks and leaving four Tigers in his wake en route to an 80-yard beauty at the 9:16 mark of the first quarter.
Ironically, the Eagles actually had two failed possessions sandwiching that score as the first drive was stopped and Ike was forced to punt, then on its second Trachte was stopped on a fourth-and-1 attempt at the Guymon 42.
But then came the barrage that erased all doubts. Ike raced 51 yards to score on its fourth possession with Trachte hitting Walton on a 9-yard-touchdown pass, this time at the 3:46 mark of the first quarter.
Ike’s defense, which smothered the Tigers all evening, got the ball back again and this time it was TreVaughn Walton scoring on a 3-yard-run at the 9:24 mark of the second.
Ike’s defense needed just one play to get the ball back after the ensuing kickoff as Micah Wise stripped the ball from a Guymon runner and raced into the end zone. The officials gave Ike the ball at the 10 after an apparent inadvertent whistle but it didn’t matter as Trachte hit Cory McClelland on a 10-yard TD pass and after another Aldo Hernandez PAT kick, it was 28-0 with 9:37 left in the half.
Another quick defensive stop by the Eagles and a short punt left Ike at midfield and it took Trachte and Albert Baker just one pass completion to cover that distance and it was 34-0.
Ike was driving again after another defensive stop but the Eagles fumbled at the 1-yard-line trying to score. Guymon, though, fumbled the ball on its first play and Ike’s Kingston Tito recovered in the end zone to arrange a 41-0 lead and it was all Eagles.
But what will make the long ride home for the Eagles a little tougher was the fact they gave up two quick touchdowns on special teams. First Guymon’s Jesse Ciprian fielded a deep Ike kickoff and returned it 97 yards right in front of the Ike bench and head coach Eric Gibson who just happens to coach the special teams.
And when Ike was back to field the ensuing kickoff, the ball bounced around and the Tigers gathered it in just 25 yards from paydirt. Ike’s defense made that distance easier with a couple of costly penalties. The Tigers eventually scored on a short pass play and at least got on the board again with 1:32 left in the half.
That was plenty of time for Ike to strike again as Trachte hit Bryan Crittenden for a 51-yard touchdown pass with 1:14 remaining in the half.
And there was more time for the Eagles to strike after Khalil Ferguson intercepted a Guymon pass at the Tigers’ 45. Trachte wasted little time, dropping back on first down and hitting Baker again and this time he exploded 45 yards to score and arrange the halftime score of 55-16.
Ike’s starters got two more series in the second half with Walton scoring on a 15-yard run and then Trachte hitting Tito on a pop pass from six yards out to make it 69-16 and after that all anyone wanted to do was get the game over as fast as possible.
Ziaire Walton finished with 3 catches for 100 yards, Baker 2 for 95 yards and Crittenden caught 4 for 94 yards as the Eagles were able to take completed command early. T. Walton rushed 16 times for 190 yards.