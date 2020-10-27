Dealing with cancelations
On Monday, Eisenhower coach Eric Gibson announced his team would not be able to play their scheduled game at Piedmont on Friday. At least he has several days’ warning this time.
Last week, the Eagles were scheduled to play Guthrie on Friday night. However, there was a positive COVID-19 test on the Ike team on Tuesday night, and by Wednesday, contact tracing began, which traced back to the rest of the offensive line. And while the line is a big enough position group that Gibson knew the effect could be sizable, he didn’t know until the day before their scheduled game.
“I found out at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon,” Gibson said. “I kind of knew it might be coming, but didn’t know for sure until then.”
While it was frustrating to have to cancel his team’s next two games, Gibson’s biggest frustration was working for a week and not getting to see that work pay off.
“You’re prepping for a game against Guthrie and all of a sudden you have to call that coach and tell him the game is off,” Gibson said. “It’s more frustrating in how much work you put in.”
Playoff tweaks
Last week’s announcement by the OSSAA finally put to bed the winding odyssey of the playoff debate. And while Gibson said some of the wrinkles like potential forfeits are questionable, it still is the most fair thing the OSSAA could do, and it certainly helps Gibson’s Eagles, whose loss to Woodward essentially prevents them from climbing any higher than 5th place in the district.
“First of all, I’m excited because we likely wouldn’t have made the playoffs otherwise because of the loss to Woodward,” Gibson said. “We now have to start prepping for Carl Albert, and then get ready for the playoffs.”
— Compiled by Glen Brockenbush