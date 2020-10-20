Improving with room still to grow
After Thursday’s heartbreaking loss to Woodward, Eisenhower’s record is 2-4 after 6 games. With their last three games coming against ranked opponents, the Eagles could very well end up with the same number of wins (2) as they have each of the past two seasons.
But for second-year head coach Eric Gibson, an increase in the number of wins is not the only sign of improvement. While it may not be apparent to the naked eye, Gibson has seen positive changes in his team from last year to this one.
“We’ve become more disciplined, I think that’s our biggest thing, on and off the field,” Gibson said. “We’re playing good football — at times.”
However, Gibson said his team still has not fully realized what it means to win consistently. More specifically, he cites the ability — or inability — to close games out. And no example exists than the one from Thursday night in Woodward, when Ike allowed a touchdown pass in the final minute to lose to a previously winless Boomers team, 17-14. Add this on top of the Week 1 game in which Eisenhower led MacArthur by 13 points in the first half before getting outscored 34-0 the rest of the way, and the Eagles are certainly learning the importance of all 48 minutes.
“I wish we could find out how to finish a ball game and that goes from the staff down,” he said.
Gibson said it’s frustrating to watch his team struggle, knowing they are doing what is asked of them by the staff. Although he acknowledges that changing a culture doesn’t happen overnight, he hopes his kids begin to see results soon.
“I wish there was just a magic pill that you work your butt off, you do all the right things in practice, you do all the right things in school and then all of the sudden you start to win,” Gibson said. “But winning football games isn’t easy. That’s why we celebrate each one as hard as we do for 24 hours. I want them to enjoy it.”
Sharing in success
Last Thursday, Gibson and his team drove out to Woodward for their game. The following morning, Gibson and two busloads of players were back on the road again, heading out to Oklahoma City to support the Ike softball team in the state semifinals.
As athletic director of EHS, Gibson has a vested interest in all the school’s teams, but he also took his players up there to show that even programs that seem downtrodden can achieve success.
“I want them to see what it’s like when you do make a run,” Gibson said. “Those people whom you’re hearing negativity from now, those people are going to be the same ones who support you when you win.”
— Compiled by Glen Brockenbush