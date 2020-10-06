Using the extra week wisely
With Western Heights’ suspension of athletics cancelling last week’s scheduled game, Eisenhower spent the bye week focusing on the basics, head coach Eric Gibson said.
“We went back and revisited some fundamental things,” Gibson said. “We went back and we tackled every day. We gave the varsity guys Monday off and came back and practiced full pads Tuesday, half pads Wednesday and then did an intrasquad scrimmage on Thursday. We ran about 70 snaps, made it live, so we were tackling.”
Gibson said that with depth being an issue, deciding whether to go full-contact can sometimes be tricky. However, he said tackling has been an area in need of improvement for several weeks.
“We felt like we needed to keep our guys moving forward,” Gibson said. “So Tuesday and Wednesday were just ‘reteach days’ we just went back and retaught things, and then we got after it on Thursday.”
Emphasis on conditioning
Although the temperatures may be dropping, along with the risk of dehydration, players are still expected to be in good physical shape, which is why the Ike staff continues to stress stretching, balanced weight-lifting schedules and adequate cardio activities.
Last week, with no game, the team didn’t focus as much on conditioning. With a Thursday game this week, Monday was a “heavy conditioning day” for the Eagles, Gibson said. It was just part of the process of re-acclimating the players’ bodies to game tempo and intensity.
“I’m not smart enough to be a neuroscientist, but I also read a lot of things on athlete bodies and things like that, and it’s time to get their bodies amped back up,” Gibson said. “We lift, we make sure they’re running hard in practice. We’re going to go out there and work hard.”
— Compiled by Glen Brockenbush