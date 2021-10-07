Ike clean in easy win
Eisenhower did what was expected last Friday, routing short-handed Western Heights, 67-0, behind a good early effort from the Ike starters.
“We got up 14-0 on them in the first quarter and then we got a couple more in the second and that’s when we started running in the younger guys,” Coach Eric Gibson said Wednesday. “We had hoped to get the starters two quarters but Western Heights is really struggling and we didn’t want to make it any worse.”
The Eagles got big efforts from TreVaughn Walton who carries just 9 times for 128 yards and 3 touchdowns while quarterback Will Trachte hit 3-of-4 passes for 104 yards and 2 scores. Even freshman Rashaud Hunt got into the action, rushing 5 times for 68 yards and scoring a touchdown.
“It was a good effort, we didn’t turn the ball over and we cut down on penalties,” Gibson said. “The younger guys getting to play will help us down the line. We’re seeing these juniors and seniors really improving and many of them started as freshmen and sophomores. It’s great that we’re developing more and more depth.”
District race still tight
While McGuinness and Carl Albert are out in front in District 5A-2 with 2-0 records, Guthrie, Eisenhower, Piedmont and Woodward are all close behind at 1-1 entering Week 6 of the season. Guymon, which is the team Ike must play Friday, and Western Heights are at the bottom of the pack.
While Guymon is 0-2, Gibson is making sure his Eagles don’t overlook any team if they want to reach the playoffs. And, the long drive to Guymon is part of the challenge to be mentally ready when the Eagles step off the bus.
“We are going to take a couple of buses and stop at Woodward for lunch and to do a walk-thru,” Gibson said. “The coach at Woodward is letting us use his field since they will be heading to Guthrie for their road game. We just want to get them off the buses and work out the kinks after that long ride. The coaches in this district have been good about things like this, helping each other. We will probably stop in Woodward on the way back for another short break. We expect to get home around 3 in the morning. It’s a long haul for sure.”
While Gibson says Guymon is improved, the Tigers have struggled, scoring just one touchdown in each of its first two district games, losses to Carl Albert and Piedmont.
“They have a new coaching staff and they are doing different things than in the past and are more disciplined,” Gibson said. “They will mostly run the football with a good quarterback and a big offensive line. And, it’s Homecoming again, so they will be fired up to play us at their place.”
The Eagles will face a 4-2 defense with some “big, rangy kids” but Gibson believes his Ike offense can move the ball against most of the teams it will face.
Offensively the Eagles will see some different looks as well.
“Guymon is using what we call 10-personel with a wide out on both sides and two tight ends,” Gibson said. “They like to run a lot of mis-direction stuff with counters and they like to use a lot of screens and their quarterback is pretty good at disguising those. We just have to play good defense and not give up the big plays we gave up in those earlier games.”
Injury picture good
Eisenhower has enjoyed a chance to heal some nagging little injuries and now even a couple of COVID kids are back in action.
“We’ve been fortunate, those injuries have been something we’ve been able to avoid this season,” he said. “We just have to keep working to get our guys ready for each challenge.”
One other method of helping the Ike players stay injury free is the use of “Guardian Caps” a foam helmet shield that helps cut down on the chance of concussions in practice.
“We bought 50 of them and are using them in practice to try and prevent concussions,” Gibson added. “We have them on most of our first-team guys on offense and defense, especially the backs, linebackers and defensive backs. It’s just another way to protect our players.”
