No game this week
With Oklahoma City Public Schools’ announcement of the indefinite suspension of sports, Eisenhower will not play at Western Heights this week. Instead, Ike coach Eric Gibson will use this week to focus on things his team needs to improve on.
“Our tackling is atrocious right now,” Gibson said. “It’s cost us several big plays and it’s kind of killed us in ball games. So we’re going to go back and focus on some of the basics.”
Offense improving
Despite the final score, Eisenhower’s 56-34 loss to Bishop McGuinness last week was much closer than many predicted, with Ike in striking distance in the second half. The offense was able to put points up against a usually stout Irish defense. The offensive line, in its first year with positional coach Brandon Niccum, has improved measurably, with senior tackle Kevin Sovo lauding the line’s improvement on technique.
Because it wasn’t often needed against Altus and was rendered ineffective against Lawton High, the passing game had largely been dormant the past two games. But quarterback Will Trachte was able to throw for 219 yards.
Community pitches in pregame meals
Despite not having a booster club to lean on, Gibson and his team have been blessed enough to have local families and restaurants provide pregame meals this year.
“First, you like to thank the people who are actually hosting the meals,” Gibson said. “We sometimes ask for donations or we have had people offer to help out. Right now, it’s kind of a parent deal, where we’ve got parents offering to donate or help out.”
So far, providers and sponsors have been Back Porch Drafthouse, Mike’s Sports Grille, the Zelbst family, Lawton Country Club, Arvest Bank and Billy Sims Barbecue.
— Compiled by Glen Brockenbush