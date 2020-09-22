‘Burn the Boats’
In the digital age, social media branding has become increasingly prevalent. While all college and high school teams have fight songs and team cheers, the advent of team hashtags, slogans, mottos and mantras represents new type of team identity.
When head coach Eric Gibson first got hired by Eisenhower last year, he tried to get several different hashtags going. But none really stuck. That’s when Gibson used his love and knowledge of history to instill a mentality in his players.
“If you go back and study old Viking and Spanish conquerers, before they’d go to battle, they’d order the ships to be burned, and it was basically a mantra of ‘win or die,’” Gibson said. “I don’t want to go that extreme. But for us, it’s a culture. We don’t want to look back, but keep moving forward.”
Gibson said the mantra didn’t really take off last year the way he would have hoped. This year, he made sure it stuck, putting it on every Twitter post and even on the back of every helmet.
Trying to bond
Camaraderie is vital for football teams, especially when the football team may be the most close-knit group some teenagers have. After getting to know his team and parents last year, Gibson felt more comfortable organizing team-bonding activities this year. But in the year of COVID, it’s been increasingly hard to find ways to get 80+ teens together.
“We were going to do a paintball trip in March. I was gonna get the bus, the gas and we were going to go Newcastle, but obviously COVID happened,” Gibson said. “And that’s part of why we haven’t been able to do more team bonding. We spend more than 10 minutes around a certain group, people start worrying about our team having to be quarantined.”
Ike’s district bunkmate Western Heights has not played a game this year after saying it was going to take a “wait-and-see” approach from week to week. If there is no game between Eisenhower and Western Heights, Gibson said he hopes to have a team meal.
— Compiled by Glen Brockenbush