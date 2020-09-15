Eagles’ execution still improving
Despite the 55-0 victory over Altus last Thursday, Eisenhower continues to make basic mistakes that are keeping the Eagle from getting a seal of approval from the coaching staff.
“The rain and the fact that Altus is young and trying to rebuild made for a sloppy game,” Ike coach Eric Gibson said. “You love to get the win but we are making too many mistakes. The best thing is that we probably got in 80 percent of the kids we suited up and some of them showed us some positive things.”
K.J. Love, Kaden Smalls and freshman quarterback Carson Cooksey caught the eye of the coach.
“K.J. had been out with an injury and illness but he had eight carries on offense and also played cornerback for us,” Gibson said. “Smalls is going to be a big part of our offense moving forward.
“And Cooksey is going to be a good player. He made a couple of freshman mistakes but he understands the game and he’s still growing. If he gets to be the size of his dad (Brad Cooksey) and grandpa (John Cooksey) he could be something special.”
Special teams need improving
Coach Gibson is not pleased with the Ike special teams but he’s not ready to take the job away from the special teams’ coordinator just yet.
“I can’t blame anyone else because I’m the special teams’ coordinator,” Gibson said. “Our kickoffs are not close to where we need them; we’re giving up too much field position on kickoffs. Right now, no aspect of special teams is where it needs to be.
“Most coaches believe that special teams is one-third of the game and right now we are far behind in getting that part cleaned up. Lawton does a really good job in that area so we’re going to have to be ready for whatever they throw at us.”
LHS defense improving
Coach Gibson has seen Lawton High and he says he area he’s noticed the most improvement is the defense.
“As is always the case, Lawton is very athletic and those guys have a lot of good players,” Gibson said. “They also have a new defensive coordinator (Tanner Koons) who played and coached at UCO (Central Oklahoma) and he’s a great defensive coach so we are going to have to execute well on offense to move the football against them.’
Boosting the Eagles
Coach Gibson was excited to thank Mike’s Sports Grille for feeding the Eagles their pre-game meal last week before the Altus game.
“That was a good deal for the players and coaches,” Gibson said. “Getting support in any form is really important with the funding issues we are having this year because of the COVID.”
--Compiled by Joey Goodman