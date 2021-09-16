Ike ready and refocused for rivalry week
It’s sometimes easy to circle big games on the schedule before the season even starts. And while some games appear more daunting than others, Eisenhower head coach Eric Gibson knows there are no easy weeks during the marathon that is a 10-game season.
For some, last week’s 48-13 victory over Altus seemed like a formality, considering the Bulldogs hadn’t won a game since 2019. But Coach Gibson said he and his staff weren’t going to let the team look past the task at hand. Now that Week 2 is over with, it’s on to Week 3 and a date with rival Lawton High. While getting the first win of the season was key, Gibson still isn’t letting his team dwell on what happened last week. There’s still work to do.
“We haven’t won too many games, and we’re not good enough to look ahead, in my opinion,” Gibson said. “We took Altus for what it was. We’re getting ready to play Lawton, which brings a lot of different things, a lot of emotions, a lot of extra stuff with it. We didn’t try to get ahead of anything, we’re just looking to line up and play football.”
Paying for penalties
Although Ike looked impressive at times in all three phases against Altus, one glaring area of concern was penalties. The Eagles racked up 12 penalties for 92 yards. While not wanting to focus too much of practice on penalties, Gibson and the coaching staff are still doing what they can to make sure the team learns to take care of those miscues.
“We’re going to compartmentalize it, but we’ve also been running because of it,” Gibson said. “I told the guys, ‘We’ve got to stop beating ourselves.’ Some of those penalties are going to happen, but it’s the ridiculous penalties that you can’t have. It’s the procedures and offsides and things like that. It’s a discipline issue. So we’re going to go back in, discipline them a little bit and make sure they understand what good football is and how to handle it.”
