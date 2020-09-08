Assessing his quarterback
When Connor Collins, who saw time at quarterback each of the past two seasons, left the Eisenhower football program over the summer, some wondered what the QB position would look like for the Eagles this year. Head Coach Eric Gibson and his staff weren't too concerned, as they knew that Will Trachte, a talented athlete who saw time at safety as a sophomore in 2019, was more than capable.
And in the first half against MacArthur on Friday night, Trachte showcased his playmaking ability, with passes of 30, 36, 37 and 58 yards (three of them going for touchdowns), all in the first two quarters of play.
"He managed the game really well, exceptionally," Gibson said. "When it all came to it, Will was studying film every day during spring ball, he was coming up here on his own time, even during baseball season. What you get in Will is a very smart kid, and studies football well."
However, it wasn't all good news for Trachte and/or Eisenhower, as the junior only threw for 27 yards after halftime and only completed 36 percent of his passes on the night. All things considered, Gibson said he was pleased with
"Our offense kind of shut down in the second half and that probably hurt him," Gibson said. "We think he's just going to keep progressing and progressing. Once he figures out some of the checks he needs to make, I think he's going to put himself in the best position to be successful."
Fresh faces
Word had already spread around Lawton months in advance that Eisenhower had a special freshman class coming in. However, Coach Gibson had been reticent to heap praise on his youngsters, especially considering they had never played a down of high school football yet.
And yet, come Friday night, the official roster included 20 freshmen on it, some of whom saw playing time in their varsity debut against MacArthur, whether it was on special teams or on defense. Generally, this would go against Gibson's rule of thumb, which made him not suit up any freshmen through last season. However, current circumstances changed his plans.
"Our June numbers before our COVID quarantine, we were averaging about 75 kids a day during summer camp, and (Friday) I think we suited up 61," Gibson said. "We made the determination they were going to play and they'd have to play early."
Gibson admitted that eventually, it comes down to playing the best players, while also exposing younger ones to the realities of varsity football. In defensive linemen Jermaine Veu and Kingston Tito, two of the freshmen who saw the field on Friday, Gibson has physically gifted players who he knows will impact his program for the next four years. However, even 6'1, 240-pound freshmen have room to learn, and Gibson said it will continue to be a learning experience for his first-year players going forward.
"When you go back and start watching film, you can tell they're freshmen," Gibson said. "They both made some plays and they both missed some plays they should have made, and they both know it. They knew they contributed in both sides of it."
— Compiled by Glen Brockenbush