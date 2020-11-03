Old, new medical issues
All football teams deal with injuries. It’s a truth as old as the sport itself.
But in 2020, teams are dealing with new medical issues throughout the season, as COVID-19 is keeping quarantined players away from not just the games, but the practice field and classrooms. And while the Eisenhower Eagles haven’t had any major injuries this season (and have had essentially two bye weeks to heal any nicks and scratches), many of the players who might need to see the athletic trainer are unable.
“The problem is they’re not here getting treatment here either,” Eisenhower head coach Eric Gibson said. “We’re gonna have some lingering injuries we’ve had all year long, but the problem is, the ones that need it probably are in quarantine and they’re not here and they can’t come up here. So it’s a Catch-22.”
Gearing up for No. 1
The Eagles end their regular season this Friday with a home game against four-time defending Class 5A champion Carl Albert. And even though CA lost handily to Bixby and Class 5A might not have a team that appears to be a close No. 2 to the Titans, that doesn’t diminish what Mike Corley’s boys have done this season, Ike boss Eric Gibson said.
“The fact of the matter is they come out and they play dominant football,” Gibson said. “They have won for so long that they just do things right. If you can ever get kids to do things right and have success, that becomes your culture. It’s just a continual battle at that point in time.
“For us, we’re trying to learn how to do things right, the way I think is right, and once we start getting victories, I think that will help.”
The ground game is fueled by the two-headed monster of Kentrell Bizzell and Arkansas commit Javion Hunt, along with 4-year starter at quarterback, Ben Harris. But Gibson believes it’s on defense where Carl Albert truly breaks teams.
“That’s one thing I’ve noticed on film is they are fast, they are speedy on defense,” he said. “It may look like you have an open play every once in a while, but it’s not there very long.”
— Compiled by Glen Brockenbush