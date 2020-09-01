Gibson adds Bross, Niccum to coaching staff
Eric Gibson brings essentially his whole staff back from last year. However, because Gibson was working with a smaller-than-usual staff in 2019, he had room to bring on two new assistants. Those two hires were ones Gibson did not take lightly and used them to bring aboard two coaches who, in their mid-20s, bring enthusiasm and knowledge.
Bentley Bross is a name that Ike faithful are plenty familiar with, as he quarterbacked the Eagles back in 2013 and ‘14. While spending some time as a recruiting graduate assistant at the University of Texas at El Paso, Bross caught the coaching bug, and has returned to his alma mater as the new safeties coach.
“In talking with Bentley, he’s ate up with football, he loves it, he wants to be a coach, he wants to teach,” Gibson said. “He’s a great teacher on the field, he’s helped us a lot in the back end.”
The other hire is Brandon Niccum, who comes aboard as the new offensive line coach and strength and conditioning coach. Niccum played offensive line at Northwestern Oklahoma State in Alva and even received some NFL interest after the 2019 NFL Draft. When that didn’t pan out, he turned his eye toward coaching. Initially, Gibson had tried to hire him as a the offensive line coach before the 2019 season, but Niccum instead spent the season coaching o-line at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana. After talking with Coach Gibson, Niccum made the decision to be a part of the Eisenhower staff.
“Brandon had an opportunity to come back and it’s something we’ve been working on since February,” Gibson said. “Obviously, I like Brandon because he brings a wealth of knowledge to our offensive line. Just to have that experience, having played the position, he’s a young guy who’s spitting fire and probably watches about a 100 hours of film a week.”
The rest of the staff remains intact, with Keith Coombs at offensive coordinator, Sterling Stewart as defensive coordinator, Lance Miles coaching running backs, Adrian Ramos coaching receivers, Norman Williams coaching the defensive line and Isacc Mason coaching the interior defensive line, as well as two volunteer coaches in Otis Oliver and Jeffrey Fleming.
— Compiled by Glen Brockenbush