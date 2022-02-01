Lawton is a town with a great athletic history, but its present often seems to be chasing its past, trying to recapture previous status. Times change, programs change.
In Lawton, a school and program literally changed completely when Tomlinson Middle School consolidated with other LPS middle schools last year. Mark Nash served as head wrestling coach at Tomlinson for 2 years. He’s now the head coach at Eisenhower Middle School and trying to raise the profile of the program, as well as the city.
“We’re trying to get Eisenhower, and really Lawton, back to where we feel like it could be,” Nash said. “We’ve got some kids where other schools say, ‘Oh, here comes Lawton Ike.’”
Indeed, Eisenhower Middle has been producing this season. The Vikings got 2nd in the city championships, went to the John Smith Junior High duals and finished in the top 5. They wrestled against both Oklahoma and Texas schools at both Vernon and Altus and finished 2nd at both. Emalyn Johnston-Stewart, 11, is nationally ranked for her age group, while Aiden Monigold and Traevon Lawrence both have gotten multiple 1st-place finishes.
But beyond the results, Nash is building a family-like culture at Eisenhower. Jessica Stewart, mother of Emalyn and assistant coach to Nash, said she’s been so impressed with the job the coach has done with her daughter and all the young wrestlers he coaches, some of whom come from rough backgrounds.
“He put a lot of work into her. He loves these kids, endlessly,” Stewart said. “I have coached six years. This team, something about them, they’re one huge family. And watching the things some of these kids overcome outside of the sport, to see them channel that on the mat, it’s wild.”
They’ll have a chance to prove themselves at the Oklahoma middle school All-State wrestling tournament is scheduled for this upcoming weekend at the State Fairgrounds’ Jim Norick Arena. But with winter weather in the forecast, things could be up in the air for the next couple of days. It would be just one more turn on the road for Ike Middle wrestling this season.
“We’ve had a lot this year. We’ve had kids come down with COVID, their parents come down with COVID,” Nash said. “If Lawton Public Schools shuts school down, we can’t use the bus. We have parents who are willing to help out. But right now, it’s just a matter of transportation.”