Day 2 of the Bo Bowman Tournament began with a game getting called before it was officially over and ended with a game getting called before it ever started.
In between, there were two full games of baseball, but most of the talk centered around an ugly incident in the first game of the day between rivals Elgin and Cache.
The final scheduled game of the day between Lawton High and Eisenhower was postponed due to weather, with the teams hoping to play at 10 a.m. on Saturday to determine the winner of Pool A. This would likely push the start times of the other games back.
The winner will head to the championship game against Altus, whose two wins on Thursday helped the Bulldogs advance despite a 5-3 loss to MacArthur on Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, Walters beat Apache 10-5.
Cache and Elgin were engaged in a closely-contested battle, with the Owls holding a 3-2 lead. A Cache base hit appeared to score the tying and go-ahead runs. Joseph Redina-Brown, the second Cache player to score, ran through Elgin catcher Jake Thomas on his way to home plate. Thomas' landing was rough enough for EMS to arrive on scene and for the coaches to call the game.
Altus had already locked up a spot in the title game by Thursday night, so if there was ever a game to have pitching hiccups, it was likely Friday's game against a MacArthur team that was 0-2 in pool play. Kylin Monday was pulled after giving up a hit and walking three batters. But despite Carlton Clark scoring on a wild pitch, the damage was minimal, as Josh Santos grounded out with the bases loaded.
The score stayed 1-0 for much of the afternoon, with the Bulldogs having a tough time against Mac pitcher Stephen Brown, who went six innings and struck out nine.
It wasn't until the Highlanders came to bat in the bottom of the 4th that the score changed. Brown reached on an error, but Altus looked like they might at least get an out when Boux DeLong laid down a sacrifice bunt. But the throw to get DeLong at first went wide, allowing courtesy runner Spencer Thurman to score. The next batter, Carlton Clark, drove home DeLong on a sac fly to left field, making it 3-0 Mac.
Kage Zeller kept the party going with a double, and Julian Love drove him in with an RBI single. Aiden Veld made it 5-0 with a triple.
But Altus made it interesting the following inning, even after the first two batters were retired. Monday blasted a homer over the left field fence, and the next two batters reached base. That brought up leadoff hitter Kris Vuittonet, who hit a sinking liner to center, where Evan Wiley's attempt at a diving catch came up just short. Vuittonet ended up on 3rd, both runs scored and suddenly, it was a 5-3 game.
But that was as close as Altus would get. Still, the result had no implication on the results of the group, as Altus still finished as the leaders by way of their wins over both Elgin and Cache.