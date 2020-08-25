Madi Dutil was the hero in Eisenhower’s comeback win over Enid on Friday. Three days later, she once again came up with big plays when her team needed them.
Dutil had four hits as the Eagles took an early lead and held off rival Lawton High in a 9-6 win at LHS on Monday.
Dutil had a double in the fourth inning and drove in an important insurance run in the fifth. And after a drag bunt loaded the bases in the bottom of the 7th, Dutil drove a pitch over second base that scored two runners to make the score 9-6.
“Madi’s a gamer,” Eisenhower coach Terry Brierton said. “She had a really good night tonight, and has had a lot of good nights. She’s an asset to us, for sure.”
The Eagles appeared in control from the start, as Ike scored 5 runs in the first inning, thanks in part to several throwing errors by the Lawton High defense. By the time Jennaye Williams took the circle for Eisenhower, she already had a 5-run cushion.
But Ike began to show cracks, as Ike committed six errors on the evening and a disputed call in the 4th left Dutil stranded on third base to end the top of the fourth. Lawton High chipped away as Dylan Sconce and Shari Buckingham drove home runs in the fifth.
“Every time you play a intracity rivalry, your emotions kind of get a hold of you,” Brierton said. “Lawton High might not be what they’ve been in the past, but they always play us tough and they put themselves in a position to win tonight.”
Eisenhower (9-1) plays at Carl Albert tonight, followed by games against Duncan and MacArthur later in the week.
Lawton High (1-7) plays at Edmond Deer Creek tonight before hosting Edmond Memorial on Thursday and visiting Moore on Friday.