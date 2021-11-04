Perfect storm hurt Eagles
When a long-time coach and a well-worn sports writer talk about a historic wind event, you know it must have been pretty serious.
That was the case last Thursday when Eisenhower hosted Piedmont with winds blowing at 35 miles an hour with gusts as high as 50 miles an hour.
“I’ve been coaching for 27 years but I’ve never played a game in wind like that,” Ike coach Eric Gibson said. “It was just a perfect setup for Piedmont. They run the ball 85 percent of the time and with that Flexbone and that option being tough enough to defend with a full week of practice, it really made it tough for our defense to prepare for them.
“And on the offensive side, we love to spread the field and force teams to defend us horizontally and vertically and with the wind really affecting our passing, it forced us to cut back on our playbook. We had some good drives but when you are relying more on your rushing to move the football, just one penalty or mistake can really put you in a bind.”
That was the case with two early Ike drives, the first one that was hurt by a false start penalty and the second that was cut short by a targeting call by an Ike offensive player who was blocking downfield.
Ike did produce two field goals after those two drives to build at 6-0 lead but that proved to be critical in the end as Ike lost 21-12.
“We should have been up 14-0 at that point instead of 6-0,” Gibson said. “When you get down there you have to get touchdowns and those two penalties really cost us in that game. I never get upset about penalties that are subjective penalties but the false starts and offside penalties are the ones that I just can’t accept. Those have hurt us many times this season. We’ve been competitive in every game but when you make mistakes like that it just makes it hard to win.”
Playoffs still attainable goal
While the tough losses to Guthrie and Piedmont have severely dashed Ike’s playoff hopes, there is still a path to the second season.
Ike could aid its own cause by upsetting District 5A-2 leader Carl Albert (5-0) Friday in Midwest City. Guthrie has clinched second at 5-1 and is idle this week as its game against Western Heights is not being played.
McGuinness is third at 3-2 while Ike and Piedmont are tied at 2-3. Woodward is 1-4 and will face Piedmont Friday.
“The way I see it is we need Woodward to beat Piedmont by 4 or more points,” Gibson said.
If that happens and Ike loses to Carl Albert by 15 points, Ike would drop to minus-24 in the OSSAA marginal points tiebreaker. Piedmont is currently minus-21, so a 4-point loss would push them to minus-25 and give Ike the edge in the tiebreaker. Woodward could only get to minus-30 with a 15-point win, so the Boomers have no hope of making the playoffs even with a win but there will be plenty of Ike fans cheering the Boomers on Friday.
In a rare situation like this, Ike wouldn’t be helped by upsetting Carl Albert because if Ike and Piedmont both win, the Wildcats would advance because of the head-to-head win over Ike last week.
While none of the coaches are looking ahead to the playoffs just yet, because District 5A-2 faces District 5A-1 in the first round of the playoffs it brings up some interesting possibilities. If Ike did wind up fourth in its district and if MacArthur beats Ardmore Friday to win the District 5A-1 title, there could be an Ike-Mac rematch in the first round of the playoffs.
Compiled by Joey Goodman (jgoodman@swoknews.com)