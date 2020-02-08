Eisenhower girls did just what coach Daniel Wall told them to do at halftime of Friday’s game against Putnam City, exploding for 24 points in the third quarter to surge in front of the Pirates and gaining control of the game.
The problem, though, was they didn’t continue with that aggressive play and then had to scratch and claw out a wild 68-66 victory over the visitors before a good crowd at the Eagle’s next.
That big third quarter put the Ike girls into 48-36 lead and Wall and company were feeling good about their position. But Putnam City wasn’t done and after exploding for 30 points in the fourth, Wall was just happy to have enough to hold them off down the stretch,
“Wow, we gave up 30 in the fourth; that just can’t happen,” he said while reading off the score by quarters in his report. “We were down by double figures in the second quarter and not playing very well. So I challenged them at halftime and the girls came out and did a great job. Mikaela Hall scored 16 in the third quarter and it was fun to watch. The girls passed the ball well, ran the offense and fed it to Mikayla. They were finding her wherever she went and she knocked down shots.”
But the Pirates changed their scheme and went to a full court man-to-man defense and the Eagles just weren’t able to maintain the effectiveness they showed in the third quarter.
“We had to use some younger kids in there and we had some turnover problems that helped them come back, but give them some credit, they stepped it up against us in the fourth,” Wall said. “They also started marking some shots including four threes in the fourth quarter.”
In the end Hall hit two late free throws to arrange the final score and the defense did the rest.
“We gave them the ball with there at the end after Mikaela made the two free throws,” Wall said. “They got a shot but it missed and we got the rebound and found a way to put it away to get a very tough win.”
Hall led the Eagles with 22, while Hall's sister Mariah and Kelvianna Sanders each scored 18. Anjoley Clayton added 10. No other Eagle scored.
Ike will visit Putnam City West on Tuesday and then host Lawton High for Senior Night on Friday.
Cache girls edge Elk City
CACHE — This was another nail-biter as the Bulldogs had to survive their own fourth-quarter issues before pulling out a tense 41-40 victory over Elk City.
“We had those two days out of school and we just didn’t practice very well, but we found a way to win,” Cache coach Kerry White said. “(Kyla) Bonnarens got after them in the third quarter and we put 21 on the board and we feeling pretty good. She did a great job of sealing off down low on the post and the others found ways to get her the ball.
“But we didn’t have as good a success getting it down to her in the fourth and it was a battle to the end.”
The difference wound up being a free throw from Tasha Tahchawwickah and after that Elk City got the ball downcourt and got a shot off but it failed to find its mark and a good job by the Cache rebounders allowed them to get that carom and seal the outcome.
Bonnarens wound up with 20 while Kayla Neido added 10 as the Bulldogs ran their record to 12-9.