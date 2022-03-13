ALTUS — Eisenhower fell to host Altus on Saturday, 3-1, to finish 3rd in the Altus Baseball Tournament, after having beaten the Bulldogs earlier in the week.
Ross Booker only gave up 4 hits on Saturday, but the Bulldogs still managed to scrape out 3 runs off of him. Meanwhile, Ike’s lone run came off a homer from senior Will Trachte.
The Eagles (2-6) had won two games on Thursday.
EISENHOWER 14, LAWTON HIGH 4
Behind Justin Strickland’s complete-game 2-hitter, Eisenhower beat Lawton High in the first game at the Altus Tournament.
Will Trachte had 2 RBIs, as did Caiden Smalls, who crossed home plate twice. Freshman Charlie Trachte had a triple and 2 RBIs. Rashaud Hurt was 1 for 3 with 3 runs.
EISENHOWER 12, ALTUS 4
In a 5-inning run-rule win, Ike got its second win of the day.
A.J. El Kouri was the winning pitcher, while Kylin Mondau was saddled with the loss for the Bulldogs. At the dish, El Kouri was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs, Smalls was walked 4 times, Strickland drove in 3 runs and Charlie Trachte had another triple and 2 more RBIs.
Bryce Kahla was 3 for 3 with an RBI for Altus.