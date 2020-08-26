Eisenhower Volleyball Coach Hannah Mentel preaches team play and unity to her team often. And on Tuesday night, her players responded with a performance that no one individual could have achieved.
After going down a set, Ike rallied back and took the next three sets from Putnam City in a 3-1 victory at the Eagles’ Nest.
After a rough start to the season, Ike has now won four of its last five games after going 3-1 in the Hennessey Festival over the weekend.
Eisenhower dropped the first set to the Pirates, something Mentel attributed to a lack of enthusiasm and energy.
“They weren’t really talking, and covering was something they really needed to work on,” Mentel said.
The second set told a different story, and as the Eagles’ communication improved, so did their results. A block at the net by Ike’s Demi Jones put the Eagles up 22-17, and aces by Olivia Choney sealed the 25-21 win in the second set. Eisenhower took the third set by the same 25-21 margin.
“They were able to start encouraging each other,” Mentel said. “I always tell them they have to work as a team and come together, and that the more the talk, the more their energy is going to be up. And they started moving a little bit more and hustling a little bit more.”
While Eisenhower had short spurts of dominance throughout the match, the Eagles did not ever fully distance themselves from the Pirates until the very end. But despite the occasional mistake or mental lapse, the players didn’t get discouraged, something Mentel said she’d seen happen during the past few years as an assistant.
“Our teams in the past have gotten down, even after a point missed or anything, just being able to stay up and stay encouraged is so important,” Mentel said.
The Eagles maintained their composure and thanks to a spike and tip by Kelvianna Sanders, Ike was able to keep a slim lead. An ace by Veronica Threats got it to match point, and Choney finished things off by setting the ball into an empty space in the PC defense.
“We have a lot of great individual players, but I told them that if they can’t do it as a team, then it’s going to matter,” Mentel said.
The Eagles head to the east side of town on Friday to face rival MacArthur at 6 p.m.