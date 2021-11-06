MIDWEST CITY — Coming off a tough loss to the Piedmont Wildcats, Eisenhower looked to keep its playoff aspirations alive over the top team in the district. Even with a win over 4th-ranked Carl Albert, the Eagles needed some help from the Woodward Boomers to upset the Piedmont Wildcats to get a playoff bid.
Carl Albert held on to win a tight contest, 21-14.
Defense flexed its muscles throughout the first quarter, as both teams accounted for a combined 123 yards of total offense.
Carl Albert would end the first quarter with 69 total yards of offense, as the Eisenhower defense were able to contain the Titan offense. The same energy would be reciprocated as the Titans would hold the Eagles offense scoreless, allowing only 54 yards of offense. As the first quarter came to a close, both teams would remain scoreless.
Carl Albert would break the spell, getting the score of the contest. After a 19-yard reception by Damorrion Brown, quarterback Reed Dequasie would find running back Kentrell Bizzell coming off a wheel route for a 16-yard pass and catch touchdown. Kicker Ethan Spiwak would come on and convert the extra point attempt to get the early 7-0 lead.
Momentum stayed on Carl Albert’s side as the early stages of the second quarter continued. After a pair of big catches by Xzavier Thomas and freshman Trey Washington, running back Xavier Robinson would run and get the 13-yard touchdown. Spiwak would convert his second point-after kick, making the score 14-0.
Tashawn James would get his name on the bill with a 16-yard catch from the screen play. As the Titans get ready to score one again, Darius Gray would interception the screen pass from Dequasie to end the first half scoring a 14-0 Carl Albert lead.
Coming out of halftime, Thomas would make his presence known, getting all 61 yards on the two-play Titan scoring drive. Following a 41-yard catch, Thomas would follow up with a 20-yard touchdown off the screen pass. Spiwak would convert his third point-after conversion to take a 21-0 lead early in the third quarter.
Penalties would haunt the Titans defense, getting nearly five defensive flags called against the squad. Eisenhower began to click on offense with the help of TreVaughn Walton and Will Trachte. The duo would lead the offense down the field, getting inside the five-yard line.
Walton would finish the job for the Eagles, scoring the first touchdown for Eisenhower. Kicker Aldo Hernandez would convert his first point after kick. As the third quarter ended, Carl Albert would lead 21-7 over the Eagles.
The Eagles would continue to fight back, as Walton would burst for 21-yard run to get inside Titan territory. Walton would follow up with another huge run in scoring position, getting a 12-yard carry to get the Eagles inside Carl Albert’s five-yard line.
Trachte would finish the job, scrambling away from pressure for a five-yard rushing touchdown for the quarterback. Hernandez would convert his second point-after kick, making the score 21-14 in the middle stages of the fourth quarter.
Carl Albert would continue to run out the clock behind the legs of Bizzell, as Carl Albert would hold off the late rally by Eisenhower to win 21-14. Even with the valiant effort by Eagles, the Piedmont Wildcats would take the win over the Woodward Boomers to end the playoff bid for Eisenhower.
Even after falling short on making into the postseason, head football coach Eric Gibson would reflect on the season of highs and lows. Looking at the future, Gibson is excited to see it unfold.
“This season was a roller coaster. We showed greatness at times, but just fell short when it was all said and done,” he said. “I feel like the program is heading in the right direction, but at the end of the day, we just need to learn how to win.”