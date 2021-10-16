Eisenhower has exhibited an explosive offense throughout the first seven weeks of the season but now the defense is starting to come around.
Friday night at Cameron Stadium, the Eagles took a huge step forward with a 46-14 victory over Woodward in a key District 5A-2 contest.
The Eagles are now 3-1 in district with three games remaining and 5-2 overall.
Once again, quarterback Will Trachte and running back TreVaughn Walton and the offense did its part, producing touchdowns on its first four possessions to get the Eagles out in front early and put the pressure on the Boomers.
But on this night, the defense stole some of the headlines, holding Woodward to 12 yards rushing and 41 in the air. The Boomers scored on a 92-yard kickoff return by Taelen Laird to start the second quarter and their first-half touchdown was set up by a nice kickoff return by Denzal Emery that gave the visitors the ball at the Ike 34.
Outside of those two scores, the Boomers never got inside the red zone the rest of the way as the Eagles were coming up with big stop after big stop.
“I think our speed is really causing people trouble on both sides of the ball,” Ike coach Eric Gibson said. “We’re really coming around. That was a very physical game and that’s what we’ve been wanting out of these guys.
“This is a college defense we’re running, the same one I ran at Southwestern. It has taken the guys some time to grasp all the concepts but tonight we really got after it.”
In addition to shutting down the Woodward offense, Ike’s defense scored a safety late in the first half to arrange a 30-7 halftime score. Ike also got another safety later in the game when the ball was snapped over the Boomers’ punter and out of the end zone.
Ike wasted little time taking control, marching 65 yards with the opening kickoff to score on just seven plays, with Trachte getting two big runs, scrambling for 8 yards to overcome a third-and-8 and then scoring from 4 yards out at the 9:48 mark of the first quarter.
After stopping the Boomers without a first down on their initial series, Ike started at its own 31 and it took 10 plays to cover that distance and Walton was the workhorse. The touchdown came on a 5-yard run with 1:57 left in the first quarter and Aldo Hernandez tacked on another PAT kick.
Woodward seemed to have something going on its second series, picking up three first downs and driving to the Ike 23. But on the next play Woodward tried to go upstairs and Ike’s Micah Wise stepped in front of the receiver and made the interception at the Ike 13.
It took just one play to cover that distance as Trachte dropped back with great protection and fired a strike to Cory McClelland who raced 87 yards to score with 10:42 left in the half.
On the ensuing kickoff the Boomers used their good kickoff return to score on a short pass but Ike quickly countered.
This time Trachte found Ziaire Walton on a post route and the junior receiver lunged and made a great catch for another score with 5:00 left in the half.
Ike was right back on offense after another 3-and-out by Woodward and the Eagles went for the knockout as Trachte fired a deep pass to Bryan Crittenden who made the catch, but fumbled after being hit hard and the Boomers recovered at their own 4-yard-line.
Two plays later the Ike defense crashed a Woodward off-tackle play and added a safety to arrange the 30-7 halftime cushion.
In the second half Ike kept the pressure on, moving the ball well on most every series. T. Walton got into the end zone again, this time on an amazing 9-yard run that featured a great move at the line of scrimmage and a jump-cut to score standing up and push the score to 37-14.
Ike’s offense capped its night when Da’Rique Cornegay returned a Woodward punt to the 32-yard-line where Trachte and McClelland connected on a pop pass to get the touchdown.
Just 72 seconds later the Ike defense had forced another punt and that’s when the snap was errant and Ike had another safety and the final score was in the books.
While the win was great, Coach Gibson was still unhappy about the kickoff coverage and penalties, two topics he was upset about last week after the big win at Guymon.
Ike was called for 17 penalties for 150 yards while Woodward had five for 45.
“We have got to clean those things up,” Gibson told his team after the game. “We get in those situations where emotions come out and we have to learn to control those things.
“We go up to Guthrie next week and they have a good team, so we have to play our best to get a win up there at The Rock (Jelmsa Stadium). It’s a tough place to play but we have to be ready.”
Guthrie routed Guymon, 62-12, this week to climb to 3-1, setting up a battle of 3-1 teams next week. McGuinness is also 3-1 while Carl Albert leads the district at 4-0.