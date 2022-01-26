Jordyn Coppage got his own rebound and put in a layup just a second before the buzzer sounded to lift Eisenhower boys to a wild 71-69 overtime victory over Lawton High at the Wolverine Gym on Tuesday night.
Ike got its chance for victory after Lawton High failed to connect on an off-balance shot and Eagles’ coach Jamey Woods quickly called his final timeout with 18 seconds left and the score tied at 69-all.
“Even before the game I told the team that we were going to use our size advantage and there at the end I just wanted to work some of the clock and then have those two work the ball inside and see if we could get a good look. It worked just like I had hoped.”
The Eagles worked the ball for about 10 seconds then got it to Darrius Coppage who fed his brother who put up the shot. The first one skipped over the rim but Jordyn grabbed the rebound and put it up just before the buzzer started the celebration.
“I think the fact we were able to get some penetration against them throughout the game was the difference,” Woods said. “We still made too many turnovers and took some bad shots but when it counted the most the guys did just what we wanted them to do.”
Lawton High had its chances but with the game tied at 69-all and with more than a minute remaining, the Wolverines twice took long-range shots and neither found the mark.
Earlier the LHS girls used a pair of free throws from Diana Fisher to help subdue the Eagles, 56-54, in another exciting contest that wasn’t decided until late in the game.
Fisher’s free throws came with 1:24 remaining and gave LHS a 55-53 lead. Ike had a couple of chances to counter on the offensive end but a turnover, a missed shot and a foul gave Aurianne Brierton a chance at the free throw line and she made one of two to make it 56-54 with 13.5 seconds remaining.
Ike had a chance, but was unable to get a shot to drop and was forced to foul. However, LHS missed both free throws, giving Ike a final chance with 4.2 seconds remaining. Ike tried to advance the ball but never got off a shot as LHS celebrated.
“For those seniors, this marked the first time they have beaten Ike,” LHS coach Ron Booth said. “We made some turnovers and took some bad shots but these girls are just learning how to win. I know that sounds strange, but when you haven’t won many games, it takes some time to just learn how to finish.
“My first year as an assistant we just got one win, then when these seniors were freshmen, they got two wins and then five last year. This was our sixth win, so we’re moving in the right direction.”
There were eight ties and five lead changes before the Wolverines pulled out the victory.