OKLAHOMA CITY — Eisenhower baseball swept a district doubleheader with Santa Fe South on Monday, 14-1 and 18-2.
In Game 1, brothers Charlie and Will Trachte each scored twice, while Charlie earned the win on the mound. In Game 2, A.J. El Kouri had a 2-run double while Charlie Trachte scored three times and Justin Strickland got the win.
This came just a few days after the Eagles had played defending Class 5A state champion Carl Albert to a 2-2 tie in pool play at the Bill Tipton Classic hosted by the Titans. Ross Booker pitched 8 innings of 4-hit ball, while Justin Strickland went 3 for 5 with a double. Freshman Rashaud Hurt tied the game in the 7th inning with a steal of home plate and outfielder Andre Amentine kept the game tied in the bottom of the 8th, gunning down a CA runner at the plate.
Ike did fall on Saturday to El Reno, 15-10, despite a 2-RBI triple from Hurt and a 3-for-4 day for fellow freshman Charlie Trachte.