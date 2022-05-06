PIEDMONT — Eisenhower rode its recent hot streak to a victory in its first game of its baseball regional on Thursday, though a loss later in the day puts the Eagles on the brink of elimination.
The Eagles, who had won 10 of their last 11 games, rode a big 1st inning to a 7-5 win over El Reno in their regional opener. Ike then ran into District 5A-1 champion and regional host Piedmont, and were beaten 10-0 in five innings.
Eisenhower will play El Reno again on Friday, at 4 p.m. in an elimination game. Winner faces Piedmont and would need to beat the Wildcats twice to win the regional and advance to the state tournament.
Meanwhile, other local teams didn’t even get to play their regional games, as MacArthur, Lawton High, Elgin and Cache, among others, saw their regional tournaments delayed at least a day due to the storms on Wednesday night.
Eagles take advantage of El Reno errors in win, Strickland throws complete game
Ike fell behind 1-0 after the top of the 1st inning, but took no time in building their comeback. Caiden Smalls’ double brought home Justin Strickland for the Eagles’ first run, while Smalls then reached third base on an error. Smalls later scored on a sacrifice fly by Will Trachte. Charlie Trache scored on an error, while a fielder’s choice and a Jaydin Moore single brought home two more runs. Strickland came back up to bat with two runners on, and hit a ball to El Reno shortstop Vincent Walker, whose error allowed both Moore and Rashaud Hurt to score, making it 7-1 Eisenhower.
The Indians would score four more runs throughout the game, but Strickland kept their bats quiet enough to secure a complete-game victory.